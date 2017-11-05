Report: Indians may not retain Bryan Shaw in 2018

Right-handed reliever Bryan Shaw is not expected to return to the Indians in 2018, writes Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. The problem isn’t with Shaw’s performance, but with his price tag, as Hoynes projects the righty to command upwards of a three-year, $24 million deal in free agency.
Shaw, 29, has been the picture of health and consistency for the Indians since 2013. He made 79 appearances in 2017, tied with the Royals’ Peter Moylan for most in the league, and developed a 3.52 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 over 76 2/3 innings. Not only did he manage to stay off the disabled list, a place he’s never found himself during seven years in the majors, but he returned in October to help the Indians battle through a tough matchup in the ALDS. The team was ultimately overpowered by the Yankees in Game 5, but Shaw shined on the mound, striking out five batters over six innings of four-hit, one-run ball.
It’s expensive to retain the second-best bullpen in baseball, and the Indians know it. As Hoynes notes, Cody Allen and Andrew Miller alone will claim $20 million in 2018. Bringing that total up to $28 million for three relievers isn’t feasible, at least not for the foreseeable future. Despite their financial limitations, however, the team realizes what a special talent they have with Shaw — and the feeling appears to be mutual. “He is so reliable,” manager Terry Francona told reporters Wednesday. “And if he’s not in our bullpen, it will probably take two guys to do what he did. It’s amazing.”
Saturday Night Live continued its tradition of inviting World Series players to do bizarre stuff on live TV, playing host to Jose Altuve, George Springer and Alex Bregman during a goofy segment of Weekend Update on Saturday.
If you haven’t seen SNL cast member Leslie Jones on Weekend Update before, here’s a brief overview of her typical Update segments: She tends to overshare about some aspect of her love life and hits on Update anchor and head SNL writer Colin Jost throughout her interviews. It’s not the most original bit, but she brings an energy to the piece that makes it entertaining, if not amusing.
That was the basic plot of SNL’s latest segment: Jones starts by complimenting Jost, which eventually feeds into her monologue about watching Yankees postseason baseball as a new fan and heckling players from the stands. “Hey, Gregorius! You can round my bases any time, because you are Gregor-geous!” she blurts. She then fixates on the Astros, comparing Springer to a “goofy mattress salesman” and cracking jokes about Altuve’s height — and, predictably, turns around to find them standing behind her.
“Since we already know that you don’t actually watch baseball, we’d really like to give you a gift today,” Springer says, awkwardly proffering some free swag. Jones seems genuinely delighted, but can’t resist the urge to give them the Colin Jost treatment and pulls a red-faced Jose Altuve into her lap. “Come here,” she coos. “Let me tell you something. Now, this is not something I usually say at all — I mean, never — but good things do come in small packages.”
You can watch the full skit below:
The Astros may not have gotten the full perks accorded to the Cubs after their 2016 championship run, but they definitely got a taste of the weirdness that is Saturday Night Live (albeit without the striptease, dead grandma or barbershop quartet featured in last year’s sketches). Unfortunately, nothing has quite lived up to “Derek Jeter’s Taco Hole” — and given last night’s cameo, I’m not sure anything ever will.