Clutch hitting powers the East to a 4-2 win in the AFL Fall Stars Game

By Ashley VarelaNov 5, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
Baseball isn’t quite over yet. The league’s top prospects clashed in the Arizona Fall League’s annual Fall Stars Game on Saturday evening, which ended by a score of 4-2 when the East Fall Stars took the lead with an eighth-inning rally.

The Nationals’ No. 1 prospect, center fielder Victor Robles, was crowned the MVP after kicking off the three-run comeback with an RBI single off of Indians’ right-hander Argenis Angulo. From there, things snowballed: the Brewers’ Corey Ray took a six-pitch walk, effectively ending Angulo’s outing, followed by another RBI single from the Athletics’ Sheldon Neuse and a sac fly by D-backs’ right fielder Victor Reyes.

Clutch hitting wasn’t the only feature of the game, however. East Fall Stars’ starter and Pirates’ right-hander Mitch Keller dazzled through the first two innings of one-run ball, as did opposing starter and Yankees’ southpaw Justus Sheffield. Their successors — Sandy Alcantara and Tanner Scott, respectively — did them one better, holding their respective opponents scoreless through the fourth.

In the fifth inning, something had to give, and that something turned out to be Adbert Alzolay’s fastball. Padres’ shortstop Luis Urias pounced on a 3-1 pitch left high in the zone, riding it for a deep home run to take the lead. It was the first and last time the West Fall Stars would hold a lead all evening.

Following Urias’ home run and the East Fall Stars’ subsequent rally, Giants’ righty Tyler Cyr returned to close out the ninth inning. He induced a ground out from Andrew Knizner, then caught Braden Bishop swinging at a low changeup and retired Nicky Lopez with a game-ending line out.

With the conclusion of the Fall Stars Game, Arizona Fall League competitors are looking at just nine more games before the Championship Game kicks off at Scottsdale Stadium on November 18. Game time is set for 1:08 PM ET, with the competitors yet to be decided. The Mesa Solar Sox (comprised of Cubs, Tigers, Astros, Athletics and Nationals affiliates) and Peoria Javelinas (Braves, Red Sox, Padres, Mariners and Blue Jays) currently lead their respective divisions with identical 12-9 records.

Johnny Cueto will not opt out of his contract

By Ashley VarelaNov 5, 2017, 11:30 AM EST
Giants’ right-hander Johnny Cueto has decided not to opt out of the remainder of his six-year, $130 million contract with the team, a decision that was made official when the opt-out deadline came and went late Saturday night. Cueto still has four years and $84 million left on his contract, with an additional $22 million club option (and $5 million buyout) for the 2022 season.

It hasn’t been the finest year for the righty, who went 8-8 in 25 starts with the Giants and delivered a 4.52 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.3 SO/9 over 147 1/3 innings. Part of his decline can be attributed to a forearm injury and a nasty case of blisters on his right hand, decommissioning him for 48 days while the club struggled to rise above last place in the NL West. When he returned in September, it was only to round out a year that saw him compile just 1.2 fWAR — his lowest mark since an injury-laden run with the 2013 Reds.

While Cueto hasn’t looked like the ace the Giants hoped he would be, he’s hardly the worst offender on a pitching staff that ranked among the worst in the league in 2017. There’s still some hope that 2018 will give the team the fresh start they need, one that features a healthy Madison Bumgarner, a successful bounce-back effort from Cueto and something resembling an offense.

As for the future? There’s no telling what Cueto’s performance will look like in four years, but the veteran righty seems open to staying in San Francisco for the foreseeable future. “I feel like we have a winning team,” he told reporters in October. “I like how the fans support us, and obviously I like the front office and everybody that’s involved with the Giants. I would like to stay here and finish my career in San Francisco.”