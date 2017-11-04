Watch the best and worst moments from the Astros’ parade

The Astros took to the streets to celebrate their brand-new World Series title on Friday. By one estimation, over one million people turned out for what Houston mayor Sylvester Turner called the largest parade in the city’s history. Bursts of blue and orange confetti littered the streets as George Springer paraded the Commissioner’s Trophy from atop a fire truck, while fans crowd-surfed and helped each other keep track of their postseason gear. Good times were had by all — well, except for ALCS MVP Justin Verlander, who reportedly jetted off to Italy for his wedding.

Here are some of the more memorable moments from the Astros’ first victory parade:

Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaims November 3 “Houston Astros Day.”

It’s not a proper victory parade until the city mayor declares it “World Series Champion Day,” and on Friday, Sylvester Turner did the honors. He presented the team with an official proclamation and was followed by some warm words from franchise owner Jim Crane and skipper A.J. Hinch.

“Houston, we did it — these guys did it,” Hinch told the crowd. “We’re going to forever be linked as a championship city because of 2017. So don’t forget where you were when we made that last out and we became the 2017 World Series champions. To these players, honestly, thank you. Thank you as their manager, thank you for these fans, thank you for how you show up to the ballpark every day and bring it, thank you for how you love each other and thank you for making Houston a championship city.”

Josh Reddick paid enthusiastic tribute to Rick Flair.

The love between the Astros and WWE icon Ric Flair has been well-documented this postseason, so it’s no surprise that Josh Reddick found a way to channel his inner Flair during the rally at City Hall.

“I love every single one of y’all out here today, the whole city, the whole state,” Reddick shouted, a gold and black wrestling belt slung over his shoulder. “But now, you guys know who we are? We’re limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing son of a guns! Woo!”

The Astros rolled out the worst parade float in the history of some pretty bad parade floats.

Hey, you win some, you lose some. Or, if you’re the Astros, you kick off your victory parade with this nightmare on wheels:

Who is this? Also, why? I hate to think that this is going to be some kid’s lifelong memory of their team’s first World Series celebration.

Follow @wcoastfangirl