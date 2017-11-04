Getty Images

Watch best and worst moments from Astros parade

By Ashley VarelaNov 4, 2017, 12:14 AM EDT
The Astros took to the streets to celebrate their brand-new World Series title on Friday. By one estimation, over one million people turned out for what Houston mayor Sylvester Turner called the largest parade in the city’s history. Bursts of blue and orange confetti littered the streets as George Springer paraded the Commissioner’s Trophy from atop a fire truck, while fans crowd-surfed and helped each other keep track of their postseason gear. Good times were had by all — well, except for ALCS MVP Justin Verlander, who reportedly jetted off to Italy for his wedding.

Here are some of the more memorable moments from the Astros’ first victory parade:

Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaims November 3 “Houston Astros Day.”

It’s not a proper victory parade until the city mayor declares it “World Series Champion Day,” and on Friday, Sylvester Turner did the honors. He presented the team with an official proclamation and was followed by some warm words from franchise owner Jim Crane and skipper A.J. Hinch.

“Houston, we did it — these guys did it,” Hinch told the crowd. “We’re going to forever be linked as a championship city because of 2017. So don’t forget where you were when we made that last out and we became the 2017 World Series champions. To these players, honestly, thank you. Thank you as their manager, thank you for these fans, thank you for how you show up to the ballpark every day and bring it, thank you for how you love each other and thank you for making Houston a championship city.”

Josh Reddick paid enthusiastic tribute to Rick Flair.

The love between the Astros and WWE icon Ric Flair has been well-documented this postseason, so it’s no surprise that Josh Reddick found a way to channel his inner Flair during the rally at City Hall.

“I love every single one of y’all out here today, the whole city, the whole state,” Reddick shouted, a gold and black wrestling belt slung over his shoulder. “But now, you guys know who we are? We’re limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing son of a guns! Woo!”

The Astros rolled out the worst parade float in the history of some pretty bad parade floats.

Hey, you win some, you lose some. Or, if you’re the Astros, you kick off your victory parade with this nightmare on wheels:

Who is this? Also, why? I hate to think that this is going to be some kid’s lifelong memory of their team’s first World Series celebration.

Masahiro Tanaka doesn’t exercise opt-out clause in contract

By Ashley VarelaNov 3, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT
Yankees’ right-hander Masahiro Tanaka will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, he told reporters Friday. He inked a seven-year, $155 million deal with the club prior to the 2014 season and will remain under contract through 2020.

Tanaka, 29, went 13-12 in 30 starts for the Yankees this season, turning in a 4.74 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.8 SO/9 through 178 1/3 innings. In August, he pushed through a minor bout of inflammation in his right shoulder and was able to rejoin the team for their big playoff push, propelling the Yankees through the ALDS with seven shutout innings in Game 3 and returning in the ALCS with two solid starts against the red-hot Astros.

“It was a simple decision for me as I have truly enjoyed the past four years playing for this organization and for the wonderful fans of New York,” Tanaka’s statement read. “I’m excited to continue to be a part of this team, and I’m committed to our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to the Steinbrenner family, the Yankees organization, and the great fans of New York.”

Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Tanaka’s decision to stay in New York will have a drastic effect on the team’s offseason pursuits. With the righty still due $67 million over the next three years, the Yankees are no longer expected to make a play for top-rated free agents like Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta. While they could still pursue two-way star and Japanese wunderkind Shohei Otani, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that Major League Baseball has yet to reach a deal with the Players’ Association and Nippon Professional Baseball regarding a new posting system, which will stall any potential deal with Otani.