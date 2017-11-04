Red Sox hire hitting coach Tim Hyers

The Red Sox added hitting coach Tim Hyers and assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett to Alex Cora’s coaching staff on Saturday, per a team announcement. Hyers is fresh off of a two-year stint as the Dodgers’ hitting coach and director of Minor League hitting, while Barkett recently completed a one-year gig as the Pirates’ Triple-A manager.
Hyers, 46, played first base for the Padres, Tigers and Marlins during the mid-1990s. His major league career flamed out after just four seasons, but he picked up a gig as a hitting coach for the Tigers’ Single-A affiliate in 2002 and later served as an area scout, minor league hitting coordinator and interim coach for the Red Sox. He broke into the majors again when the Dodgers hired him in 2016 and helped the team to two playoff appearances.
“I’m a hitting coach at heart,” he told the Rockdale/Newton Citizen back in August, several weeks before the Dodgers started trudging through a two-week slump. “I don’t want to manage. I love working with hitters. I like the grind, the ups and downs. I was that type of player. I grinded through my career and had some good times and bad times. All players go through it and you’ve got to keep working, trust the process. One big thing is keeping it simple, but also not forgetting about who you are as a player. A lot of them want to do too much. It’s about not forgetting who you are and sticking with your strengths.”
Barkett, 43, lasted several months as an infielder/outfielder for the 2001 Pirates before capping his career in the majors. He has not coached at the big league level yet, but has acquired extensive experience working with the minor league affiliates of the Pirates, Braves, Marlins and Tigers over the last 11 seasons.
Cora will be formally introduced as the Red Sox’ manager on Monday. Excepting bullpen coach and catching instructor Dana Levangie, he’ll be rolling with a brand-new coaching staff for the 2018 season, including first base coach and outfield instructor Tom Goodwin, third base coach and infield instructor Carlos Febles and bench coach Ron Roenicke. He has yet to name a pitching coach.
From Nomar Garciaparra and Billy Martin to George Steinbrenner and Bob Uecker, Saturday Night Live is no stranger to MLB personalities. They’ve parodied some of baseball’s biggest stars (think the eclectic “Baseball Dreams” sketch or Kenan Thompson’s David Ortiz impression) and played host to several World Series contenders, going as far back as the 1998 Yankees’ upstaging of Ben Stiller’s opening monologue. On Saturday, they’ll add World Series MVP George Springer, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman to that list.
By my count, only three World Series contenders have been featured in SNL sketches to date: the 1998 Yankees, 2001 Yankees and, most recently, the 2016 Cubs. Back in 1998, when the Yankees were fresh off of their 24th championship run against the Padres, Tino Martinez, Chili Davis, Graeme Lloyd, David Cone and David Wells crashed the show opener behind Ben Stiller. Stiller soaked up the raucous applause from the audience before eventually feigning surprise when he “discovered” the players standing behind him.
The Yankees were given a bigger platform in 2001, even though they had just lost a seven-game World Series run to the Diamondbacks. Derek Jeter hosted the episode, hitting baseballs into the audience during the monologue, bantering with a Red Sox fan on Weekend Update and starring in two sketches, including an unforgettable advertisement for “Derek Jeter’s Taco Hole” and a fistfight with Yankees’ fans during “Yankee Wives.”
The Cubs took things in a different direction after snapping their World Series drought in 2016. While they didn’t get away with anything as unexpectedly weird as Jeter’s Taco Hole, Anthony Rizzo, Dexter Fowler and David Ross spiced up a bachelorette party gone wrong and later returned to form a barbershop quartet with self-proclaimed Cubs’ super-fan Bill Murray.
There’s no word yet on what the Astros have planned — and, judging by the surprise strip show the Cubs put on last year, it might have very little to do with their championship title at all. Still, if SNL manages to refrain from poking fun at Jose Altuve’s height (never a given), it should be entertaining.
Saturday Night Live is scheduled to kick off on November 4 at 11:30 PM ET.