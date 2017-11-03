Nationals name Kevin Long their hitting coach

The Washington Nationals announced that Kevin Long will be their hitting coach. He replaces Rick Schu in the role.
Long had been the Mets hitting coach since 2014, but it was reported the other day that they would not bring him back. At the time I said that he’d not be out of work long, but this is ridiculous. It certainly speaks to how well-regarded Long is in the business, due to both his Mets tenure and his tenure as Yankees hitting coach from 2007-2013.
Bonus: Long’s son plays in the Nats organization.
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have declined their end of a $5 million mutual option for the 2018 season with 1B/OF Adam Lind.
Lind, 34, hit a productive .303/.362/.513 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 301 plate appearances for the Nationals this past season. He served as mostly a pinch-hitter for most of the season, but did fill in the outfield when Jayson Werth was out with an injury.
Lind earned $1 million for the 2017 season. Given how productive he was, he shouldn’t have a problem finding another contract despite his age.