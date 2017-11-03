Indians pick up Michael Brantley’s 2018 option

We’ve posted a lot about option pickups in the past day or two. Most of them have some variation of “no surprise here” in them because they’ve been pretty easy choices for the teams involved. Low money deals for good players for the most part.

This one is a bit less of an easy call: the Indians exercised Michael Brantley‘s $12 million option.

It’s not a given because Brantley has played in just 101 games over the last two seasons and had major ankle surgery last month. When healthy he has hit — he posted a decent line of .299/.357/.444 in 90 games this past season — but at this point he may not even be ready to begin spring training on time, throwing his 2018 value into question.

Still, he’s a clubhouse leader, one of the longest-tenured Indians and, if healthy, could be a solid contributor next year, so the club is taking a chance.

