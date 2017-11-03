Getty Images

Indians pick up Michael Brantley’s 2018 option

By Craig CalcaterraNov 3, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
We’ve posted a lot about option pickups in the past day or two. Most of them have some variation of “no surprise here” in them because they’ve been pretty easy choices for the teams involved. Low money deals for good players for the most part.

This one is a bit less of an easy call: the Indians exercised Michael Brantley‘s $12 million option.

It’s not a given because Brantley has played in just 101 games over the last two seasons and had major ankle surgery last month. When healthy he has hit — he posted a decent line of .299/.357/.444 in 90 games this past season — but at this point he may not even be ready to begin spring training on time, throwing his 2018 value into question.

Still, he’s a clubhouse leader, one of the longest-tenured Indians and, if healthy, could be a solid contributor next year, so the club is taking a chance.

Andrew McCutchen’s option picked up

By Craig CalcaterraNov 3, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Pirates exercised outfielder Andrew McCutchen‘s $14.5 million option for 2018.

It was a weird year for McCutchen, who started off slowly but then went on a tear in June and July, slumped again in August but then was strong again in September. When it was all said and done he hit .279/.363/.486 with 28 homers overall, and that’s not too shabby.

2018 will be McCutchen’s tenth year as a Pirate but his last year under contract. Given that, however good he is, he’s no longer the player he was during his peak, it’s not crazy to think that the Pirates might shop him in trades this offseason or early next season if he gets off to a quick start.