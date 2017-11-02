Getty Images

Yasiel Puig’s house was broken into during Game 7

By Craig CalcaterraNov 2, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT
3 Comments

Yasiel Puig had a bad night. His Dodgers lost Game 7 of the World Series AND some jackwagons broke into his house.

That’s the report from CBS Los Angeles, which says that Puig’s home was burglarized while his team was losing 5-1 to the Astros and while, you have to figure, half the city was watching that and not out going for walks and things. As the for break-in: the a window of his home was smashed, and some items were taken. TMZ reports that the burglar alarm went off, so the jackwagons managed to grab only a few items of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

This is not the first time this year Puig has been the victim of a robbery. Back in March, while Puig was away for Spring Training, thieves took over a half million dollars worth of jewelry from his house. It was a different house, but apparently his real estate upgrade didn’t include a guard house out front.

Bright side: if they hit him again next summer, there won’t be a World Series ring there to steal.

Red Sox fill out part of their coaching staff

Red Sox
By Craig CalcaterraNov 2, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Red Sox are having a busy day. Earlier they announced the exercising of Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel‘s options for 2018 and, a few minutes ago, they named the rest of their coaching staff behind new manager Alex Cora.

Boston has hired former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke as Cora’s bench coach. Carlos Febles, who has been a Red Sox minor league coach and manager for a decade, was named third base coach. Tom Goodwin, who has also coached and managed in the Sox system, is the first base coach.

Cora and the Sox still have to hire a pitching coach and a hitting coach.

 