The Mariners decline Hisashi Iwakuma’s 2018 option

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will undergo surgery on his left leg on November 13 in New York, Twins senior director of communications Dustin Morse announced.

Sano, 24, initially suffered the injury in August and it never fully healed. He came back for the final three games of the regular season but had just one single in eight plate appearances. He didn’t participate in the American League Wild Card game against the Yankees.

Sano finished the regular season hitting .264/.352/.507 with 28 home runs, 77 RBI, and 75 runs scored in 483 plate appearances. The Twins haven’t given a timetable for Sano’s recovery, so it’s still up in the air if he’ll be ready for the start of the 2018 regular season.

Follow @Baer_Bill