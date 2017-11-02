Red Sox pick up Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel’s options

I hope you’re sitting down for this major news, but if you’re not, at least try to brace yourself: the Red Sox have picked up Chris Sale‘s $12.5 million option for 2018.

Sale should finish high in the 2017 American League Cy Young balloting after posting a 2.90 ERA and a 308/43 K/BB ratio over 214.1 innings this season. At $12.5 million he’s a steal. Even if he falls off big from that next season, his 2019 option at $13.5 million is just as much of a steal.

The Red Sox also picked up closer Craig Kimbrel‘s $13 million option for 2018. Kimbrel was one of the top closers in baseball this year, posting a 1.43 ERA, and an outstanding 126/14 K/BB ratio in 69 innings and notching 35 saves. Kimbrel can become a free agent next winter.

