Red Sox fill out part of their coaching staff

The Red Sox are having a busy day. Earlier they announced the exercising of Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel‘s options for 2018 and, a few minutes ago, they named the rest of their coaching staff behind new manager Alex Cora.
Boston has hired former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke as Cora’s bench coach. Carlos Febles, who has been a Red Sox minor league coach and manager for a decade, was named third base coach. Tom Goodwin, who has also coached and managed in the Sox system, is the first base coach.
Cora and the Sox still have to hire a pitching coach and a hitting coach.
I hope you’re sitting down for this major news, but if you’re not, at least try to brace yourself: the Red Sox have picked up Chris Sale‘s $12.5 million option for 2018.
Sale should finish high in the 2017 American League Cy Young balloting after posting a 2.90 ERA and a 308/43 K/BB ratio over 214.1 innings this season. At $12.5 million he’s a steal. Even if he falls off big from that next season, his 2019 option at $13.5 million is just as much of a steal.
The Red Sox also picked up closer Craig Kimbrel‘s $13 million option for 2018. Kimbrel was one of the top closers in baseball this year, posting a 1.43 ERA, and an outstanding 126/14 K/BB ratio in 69 innings and notching 35 saves. Kimbrel can become a free agent next winter.