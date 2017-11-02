Red Sox fill out part of their coaching staff

The Red Sox are having a busy day. Earlier they announced the exercising of Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel‘s options for 2018 and, a few minutes ago, they named the rest of their coaching staff behind new manager Alex Cora.

Boston has hired former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke as Cora’s bench coach. Carlos Febles, who has been a Red Sox minor league coach and manager for a decade, was named third base coach. Tom Goodwin, who has also coached and managed in the Sox system, is the first base coach.

Cora and the Sox still have to hire a pitching coach and a hitting coach.

