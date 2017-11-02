Rays exercise Nathan Eovaldi’s 2018 club option

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Rays have exercised pitcher Nathan Eovaldi‘s 2018 club option worth $2 million, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi, 27, missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2016. He did make one rehab appearance in September with Double-A Montgomery, recording a pair of strikeouts in one inning.

The Rays signed Eovaldi in February knowing his timeline and negotiated the club option for flexibility. It seems the club is pleased with his progress. Per Topkin, manager Kevin Cash said he expects Eovaldi to play a big role in the Rays’ starting rotation next season.

