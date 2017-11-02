Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Rays exercise Nathan Eovaldi’s 2018 club option

The Rays have exercised pitcher Nathan Eovaldi‘s 2018 club option worth $2 million, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi, 27, missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2016. He did make one rehab appearance in September with Double-A Montgomery, recording a pair of strikeouts in one inning.

The Rays signed Eovaldi in February knowing his timeline and negotiated the club option for flexibility. It seems the club is pleased with his progress. Per Topkin, manager Kevin Cash said he expects Eovaldi to play a big role in the Rays’ starting rotation next season.

Athletics pick up Jed Lowrie’s 2018 option

The Athletics announced on Thursday that the club picked up second baseman Jed Lowrie‘s 2018 club option worth $6 million.

Lowrie, 33, finished the regular season batting .277/.360/.448 with 14 home runs, 69 RBI, and 86 runs in 645 plate appearances. He also racked up 49 doubles, the second-highest total in baseball behind Jose Ramirez’s 56 two-baggers.

The Athletics have a lot of depth up the middle, so Lowrie — who is a free agent after the 2018 season — may end up traded if not this offseason, then around the trade deadline at the end of July.