Nationals decline Adam Lind’s mutual option

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have declined their end of a $5 million mutual option for the 2018 season with 1B/OF Adam Lind.
Lind, 34, hit a productive .303/.362/.513 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 301 plate appearances for the Nationals this past season. He served as mostly a pinch-hitter for most of the season, but did fill in the outfield when Jayson Werth was out with an injury.
Lind earned $1 million for the 2017 season. Given how productive he was, he shouldn’t have a problem finding another contract despite his age.
Former Red Sox first base coach Ruben Amaro, Jr. will now occupy that same role with the Mets, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He’ll also be the base running and outfield coach.
Amaro, 52, was the Phillies’ general manager from 2009-15. His tenure there ended after several disappointing years and a deteriorating minor league system that forced the team to go into a rebuilding mode. In a rarely seen move, he went from the front office back onto the field in a coaching role with the Red Sox starting in 2016.
Amaro replaces Tom Goodwin, who had been the Mets’ first base coach and was recently hired by the Red Sox in the same position. In a way, the two clubs swapped first base coaches.