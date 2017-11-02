Nationals decline Adam Lind’s mutual option

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have declined their end of a $5 million mutual option for the 2018 season with 1B/OF Adam Lind.

Lind, 34, hit a productive .303/.362/.513 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 301 plate appearances for the Nationals this past season. He served as mostly a pinch-hitter for most of the season, but did fill in the outfield when Jayson Werth was out with an injury.

Lind earned $1 million for the 2017 season. Given how productive he was, he shouldn’t have a problem finding another contract despite his age.

