Mariners claim utilityman Andrew Romine off waivers from the Tigers

The Mariners announced on Thursday that the club claimed utilityman Andrew Romine off waivers from the Tigers.

Romine, 31, hit a measly .233/.289/.336 in 348 plate appearances for the Tigers this season. However, he played literally every position on the field. Of course, that was largely due to a concerted effort made in the second-to-last game of the season against the Twins.

Romine did provide legitimate versatility at second base (164 1/3 defensive innings), center field (179 1/3), third base (66), first base (65), left field (126 2/3), right field (76), and shortstop (74). He’ll be entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility, so this is a short-term depth move for the Mariners.

Follow @Baer_Bill