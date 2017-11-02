George Springer named MVP of the 2017 World Series

No surprise here: Astros outfielder George Springer was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 World Series.

Game 1 was rough for Springer as he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. He went on to homer in five of the next six games, knocking in seven runs in the process. Springer doubled to kickstart the Astros’ two-run first inning in Game 7, then added a two-run homer in the second en route to a 5-1 victory. Overall, he hit .379/.471/1.000 in 29 at-bats in the World Series. Chase Utley and Reggie Jackson are the only other players to hit five home runs in the World Series.

Springer had an excellent regular season as well, finishing with a .283/.367/.522 batting line with 34 home runs, 85 RBI, and 112 runs scored in 629 plate appearances. He went 7-for-17 in the ALDS against the Red Sox. The Yankees figured him out, holding him to three hits in 26 at-bats in the ALCS. Springer, of course, rebounded in a big way from that.

