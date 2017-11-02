Associated Press

Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend while being interviewed by Ken Rosenthal

By Craig CalcaterraNov 2, 2017, 6:52 AM EDT
Big night for Carlos Correa last night. He went 1-for-4 in Game 7, his team won and he is now the starting shortstop of the World Series Champion Houston Astros.

Oh, and he got engaged on national TV too.

He did it while Fox’s Ken Rosenthal was interviewing him, pulling the ring out — he planned in advance to have a clubhouse attendant rush it out to him as soon as the game was over had the Astros won — turning to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, and popped the question.

He actually popped it twice, as it he seemed to be concerned that she didn’t hear him. She heard him just fine based on her reaction. She was just floored:

We’re generally anti-ballpark proposals around here, but if you’re one of the actual players as opposed to a fan, an exception can be made.

And yes, to answer the first question almost all of us had upon seeing this, he did have a Plan B in case the Astros lost last night, which probably would’ve put a damper on things. What that Plan B is I have no idea, but now the two of them have one of the best proposal stories you’ll ever hear.

Video: Jose Altuve handles the final out to clinch the World Series for the Astros

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 2, 2017, 12:33 AM EDT
Astros pitcher Charlie Morton got Corey Seager to send a weak ground ball to second baseman Jose Altuve, shifted into shallow right field, who made the throw to first baseman Yuli Gurriel to clinch the World Series. If you missed it or want to watch it again, here you go:

It was fitting that Altuve made the final out for the Astros, as he was the most valuable player on the team and arguably in all of baseball. He finished the regular season batting .346/.410/.547 with 24 home runs, 81 RBI, 112 runs scored, and 32 stolen bases. He won the batting title and led the AL in hits. Aaron Judge led him in FanGraphs’ version of WAR (8.2 to 7.5). Baseball Reference’s version gave Altuve the edge (8.3 to Judge and Corey Kluber‘s 8.1). We’ll have to wait a couple weeks to find out if he won the AL MVP award.