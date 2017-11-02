Athletics pick up Jed Lowrie’s 2018 option

The Athletics announced on Thursday that the club picked up second baseman Jed Lowrie‘s 2018 club option worth $6 million.
Lowrie, 33, finished the regular season batting .277/.360/.448 with 14 home runs, 69 RBI, and 86 runs in 645 plate appearances. He also racked up 49 doubles, the second-highest total in baseball behind Jose Ramirez’s 56 two-baggers.
The Athletics have a lot of depth up the middle, so Lowrie — who is a free agent after the 2018 season — may end up traded if not this offseason, then around the trade deadline at the end of July.
The Mariners announced on Thursday that the club claimed utilityman Andrew Romine off waivers from the Tigers.
Romine, 31, hit a measly .233/.289/.336 in 348 plate appearances for the Tigers this season. However, he played literally every position on the field. Of course, that was largely due to a concerted effort made in the second-to-last game of the season against the Twins.
Romine did provide legitimate versatility at second base (164 1/3 defensive innings), center field (179 1/3), third base (66), first base (65), left field (126 2/3), right field (76), and shortstop (74). He’ll be entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility, so this is a short-term depth move for the Mariners.