Athletics pick up Jed Lowrie’s 2018 option

The Athletics announced on Thursday that the club picked up second baseman Jed Lowrie‘s 2018 club option worth $6 million.

Lowrie, 33, finished the regular season batting .277/.360/.448 with 14 home runs, 69 RBI, and 86 runs in 645 plate appearances. He also racked up 49 doubles, the second-highest total in baseball behind Jose Ramirez’s 56 two-baggers.

The Athletics have a lot of depth up the middle, so Lowrie — who is a free agent after the 2018 season — may end up traded if not this offseason, then around the trade deadline at the end of July.

