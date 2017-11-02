Getty Images

Angels and Justin Upton agree on a five-year, $106 million contract extension

By Craig CalcaterraNov 2, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Angels announced a few minutes ago that they and outfielder Justin Upton have reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension. It will keep him under the Angels’ control through 2022 and pay him $106 million.

Upton was already under contract through 2021, paying him $88.5 million, but possessed opt-out rights this offseason. At the end of the regular season it was reported that he was considering exercising that opt-out. That may or may not have been a negotiating tactic, but if he did opt-out he would’ve had to land a deal paying him in excess of $22 million per year, which was no sure thing.

Not that he isn’t taking a bit of a paycut, at least up front. The deal is restructured to pay him $16 million in 2018, $18 million in 2019, $21 million in 2020, $23 million in 2021 and $28M in 2022. The backloading aside, it’s the equivalent of adding one year and $17.5 million on to his existing deal, but gives the Angels more financial flexibility up front.

Upton posted career-highs in home runs (35), RBI (109), and OPS (.901) this season between the Tigers and Angels, batting .273/.361/.540. In Anaheim specifically, he hit .245/.357/.531 with seven homers in 27 games.

Here’s the Angels’ announcement:

And Upton’s response:

Red Sox fill out part of their coaching staff

Red Sox
By Craig CalcaterraNov 2, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT
The Red Sox are having a busy day. Earlier they announced the exercising of Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel‘s options for 2018 and, a few minutes ago, they named the rest of their coaching staff behind new manager Alex Cora.

Boston has hired former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke as Cora’s bench coach. Carlos Febles, who has been a Red Sox minor league coach and manager for a decade, was named third base coach. Tom Goodwin, who has also coached and managed in the Sox system, is the first base coach.

Cora and the Sox still have to hire a pitching coach and a hitting coach.

 