Rich Hill took his time returning to the mound so the L.A. crowd could boo Yuli Gurriel longer

After finishing his warm-up tosses before the top of the second inning of Tuesday night’s Game 6 of the World Series., Dodgers starter Rich Hill took a rather long time, as described by Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, getting back to the mound to face Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. That gave the fans some extra time to send more boos Gurriel’s way.

Gurriel, of course, mocked Dodgers starter Yu Darvish after homering off of him in Game 3 by pulling at the corners of his eyes to slant them and using the word “chinito.” For that, Gurriel received a five-game suspension effective at the start of the 2018 regular season. Hill, though, wanted to send his own message and give the L.A. fans some time to send theirs as well. Gurriel popped out to first base.

Hill did it again in the bottom of the fourth before Gurriel stepped to the plate with two outs. He flied out to right field to end the inning. Gurriel finished the evening 1-for-4.

After the game, Hill confirmed his motivation. Via McCullough, Hill said, “That was my silent gesture” to condemn Gurriel.

The crowd will certainly let Gurriel have it again on Wednesday night throughout Game 7. Darvish will get the start for the Dodgers and will have a chance to face Gurriel for the first time since the incident. Gurriel has been batting fifth throughout the World Series so it could be another second inning affair.

