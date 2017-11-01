Astros chase Yu Darvish in the second inning… again

Dodgers starter Yu Darvish once again could not finish the second inning of a World Series start. In Game 3, the Astros jumped on him for four runs and ultimately chased him with two outs in the frame. In Game 7, the Astros pounded him for five runs and chased him with two outs.

George Springer started the game off with a double and promptly scored during the next at-bat on a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger, which allowed Alex Bregman to move to second base. Bregman stole third base, then scored on a Jose Altuve ground out.

In the second, Darvish walked Brian McCann to begin the frame. Marwin Gonzalez followed up with a double to put runners on second and third with now outs. Josh Reddick grounded out, which gave Darvish a way to escape the inning with no damage. However, opposing starter Lance McCullers knocked in a run with a soft ground out. Springer came up and ripped a no-doubt, two-run home run to left field, putting the nail in Darvish’s coffin. Brandon Morrow entered and struck out Bregman to escape the inning.

FanGraphs currently puts the Dodgers’ chances of winning at 10.5 percent. It’s not looking good for the boys in blue. The Astros are in a good position to win their first championship.

Follow @Baer_Bill