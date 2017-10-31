Report: Athletics letting teams know Ryon Healy is available via trade

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Athletics have been letting teams know that 1B/3B Ryon Healy is available via trade.
Healy, 25, finished up the 2017 regular season batting .271/.302/.451 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 605 plate appearances. He spent close to equal time playing first base and third base. With the emergence of Matt Chapman and Matt Olson at the infield corners in the second half, Healy moved to DH. Chapman and Olson now make Healy expendable.
Healy won’t be eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season, so an acquiring team will have five years of team control. If the A’s do find a trade partner, they would likely make Khris Davis a full-time DH. Slusser notes the A’s are looking for relief pitching.
I know two people who had their ashes scattered — or at least some of them scattered — at major league ballparks. It was done on the down low, as most parks won’t let you come in and do that. I’ve talked with several other people who like the idea of it and who have at least considered it. People who choose cremation want their ashes scattered someplace meaningful or beautiful, and ballparks fit that bill for a lot of baseball fans.
A Dodgers fan named Henry Janiszewski wanted his ashes scattered at Dodger Stadium. They weren’t going to let his family do that, though, so the Janiszerskis went to plan B: Hunter Pence.
In a game at Dodger Stadium last month, San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence carried some ashes of a deceased Dodgers fan with him in a necklace that he wore on the field . . . Pence, a former Houston Astro, donned the necklace for all nine innings on Sept. 22, the night Los Angeles clinched the National League West title and celebrated the 90th birthday of Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda, L.A.’s former manager. Pence played right field, and the game video shows him checking on the necklace after a sliding catch.
Pence’s act was filmed for a documentary and is part of a movement by some to get ballparks to allow people to spread a small amount of ashes at designated times.
Personally, I’d like my ashes scattered in the New River Gorge, but Dodger Stadium is pretty too I suppose.