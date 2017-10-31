Getty Images

Joe Girardi on Yankees: ‘I thought I’d be back”

By Craig CalcaterraOct 31, 2017
Joe Girardi gave his first in-depth interview since being dismissed by the New York Yankees the other day. It was to Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. While that’s a subscription site, this story is open to anyone to read until 8AM Eastern tomorrow morning.

In the interview, Girardi said that he was “surprised” that the Yankees let his contract expire and let him leave:

“I was surprised. With the year that we had and the progress the team had made, I thought I would be back. Obviously, there is a ton of talent there, a ton of great young talent. I was excited about that. I thought I’d be back.”

That aside, there is nothing controversial or combative in the interview. Girardi seems to be pretty zen about it all, more thankful that he had ten years in New York than upset at the fact that his time is over. He thanked Hal Steinbrenner specifically for telling him that, whenever he feels like coming back to be a larger part of the Yankees family in some other role, he can give him a call. Girardi, for his part, said that would come later, though, as he still wants to manage someplace. Not that there are any openings right now aside from the Yankees gig.

Girardi also tells Rosenthal that he’s opening to doing TV. My guess is that, until managers start getting fired next season, that’s where we’ll be seeing Girardi.

Here are the World Series Game 6 lineups

By Bill BaerOct 31, 2017
The Astros will try to win their first ever championship in Game 6 of the World Series, which starts at 8 PM ET at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. The two clubs are back in a National League park, which means no DH. The Astros’ Justin Verlander will square off against the Dodgers’ Rich Hill.

Josh Reddick has been moved back down in the Astros’ lineup after going hitless across eight plate appearances in Games 4 and 5. For the Dodgers, Logan Forsythe gets the start at second after Charlie Culberson started there in Game 5. Justin Turner returns to third base.

Astros

CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
C Brian McCann
LF Marwin Gonzalez
RF Josh Reddick
P Justin Verlander

Dodgers

CF Chris Taylor
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
1B Cody Bellinger
RF Yasiel Puig
LF Joc Pederson
2B Logan Forsythe
C Austin Barnes
P Rich Hill