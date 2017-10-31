Getty Images

Joe Girardi on the Yankees: “I thought I’d be back”

By Craig CalcaterraOct 31, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT
6 Comments

Joe Girardi gave his first in-depth interview since being dismissed by the New York Yankees the other day. It was to Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. While that’s a subscription site, this story is open to anyone to read until 8AM Eastern tomorrow morning.

In the interview, Girardi said that he was “surprised” that the Yankees let his contract expire and let him leave:

“I was surprised. With the year that we had and the progress the team had made, I thought I would be back. Obviously, there is a ton of talent there, a ton of great young talent. I was excited about that. I thought I’d be back.”

That aside, there is nothing controversial or combative in the interview. Girardi seems to be pretty zen about it all, more thankful that he had ten years in New York than upset at the fact that his time is over. He thanked Hal Steinbrenner specifically for telling him that, whenever he feels like coming back to be a larger part of the Yankees family in some other role, he can give him a call. Girardi, for his part, said that would come later, though, as he still wants to manage someplace. Not that there are any openings right now aside from the Yankees gig.

Girardi also tells Rosenthal that he’s opening to doing TV. My guess is that, until managers start getting fired next season, that’s where we’ll be seeing Girardi.

Rick Honeycutt unlikely to come back as Dodgers pitching coach

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 31, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
4 Comments

It’s kind of messed up that, on the eve of the Dodgers playing in an elimination World Series game, chatter about possibly coaching staff changes are filtering out of L.A., but I suppose the news and gossip doesn’t stop for anything.

This news and gossip: Dodgers longtime pitching coach, Rick Honeycutt, seems unlikely to come back for next season. Here’s Robert Murray of FanRag Sports:

There is increasing chatter that pitching coach Rick Honeycutt will not return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2018 season, league sources tell FanRag Sports. His contract expires at the conclusion of the season . . . It’s likely that if Honeycutt does leave, the Dodgers look for someone who is more on page with the front office in regards to analytics.

As Murray notes, Honeycutt is very popular with Clayton Kershaw and other Dodgers pitchers. He’s held the job since 2006, which covers Kershaw’s entire major league career and spans the tenure of four Dodgers managers and two ownership groups. He’s well-regarded in the game, obviously.

No coaches last forever, though, so Honeycutt may be coaching his last game for the Dodgers tonight.