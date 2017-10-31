Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Here are the World Series Game 6 lineups

By Bill BaerOct 31, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
The Astros will try to win their first ever championship in Game 6 of the World Series, which starts at 8 PM ET at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. The two clubs are back in a National League park, which means no DH. The Astros’ Justin Verlander will square off against the Dodgers’ Rich Hill.

Josh Reddick has been moved back down in the Astros’ lineup after going hitless across eight plate appearances in Games 4 and 5. For the Dodgers, Logan Forsythe gets the start at second after Charlie Culberson started there in Game 5. Justin Turner returns to third base.

Astros

CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
C Brian McCann
LF Marwin Gonzalez
RF Josh Reddick
P Justin Verlander

Dodgers

CF Chris Taylor
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
1B Cody Bellinger
RF Yasiel Puig
LF Joc Pederson
2B Logan Forsythe
C Austin Barnes
P Rich Hill

Report: Athletics letting teams know Ryon Healy is available via trade

By Bill BaerOct 31, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Athletics have been letting teams know that 1B/3B Ryon Healy is available via trade.

Healy, 25, finished up the 2017 regular season batting .271/.302/.451 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 605 plate appearances. He spent close to equal time playing first base and third base. With the emergence of Matt Chapman and Matt Olson at the infield corners in the second half, Healy moved to DH. Chapman and Olson now make Healy expendable.

Healy won’t be eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season, so an acquiring team will have five years of team control. If the A’s do find a trade partner, they would likely make Khris Davis a full-time DH. Slusser notes the A’s are looking for relief pitching.