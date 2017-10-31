Here are the World Series Game 6 lineups

The Astros will try to win their first ever championship in Game 6 of the World Series, which starts at 8 PM ET at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. The two clubs are back in a National League park, which means no DH. The Astros’ Justin Verlander will square off against the Dodgers’ Rich Hill.

Josh Reddick has been moved back down in the Astros’ lineup after going hitless across eight plate appearances in Games 4 and 5. For the Dodgers, Logan Forsythe gets the start at second after Charlie Culberson started there in Game 5. Justin Turner returns to third base.

Astros

CF George Springer

3B Alex Bregman

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

1B Yuli Gurriel

C Brian McCann

LF Marwin Gonzalez

RF Josh Reddick

P Justin Verlander

Dodgers

CF Chris Taylor

SS Corey Seager

3B Justin Turner

1B Cody Bellinger

RF Yasiel Puig

LF Joc Pederson

2B Logan Forsythe

C Austin Barnes

P Rich Hill

