Harry How/Getty Images

Dodgers force World Series Game 7 with 3-1 victory over the Astros

By Bill BaerOct 31, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

Game 6 of the World Series didn’t feature nearly as much offense as Game 5, but it was riveting nonetheless. The Dodgers emerged victorious 3-1 to send the World Series to Game 7.

Astros starter Justin Verlander was dealing through five and was staked to a 1-0 lead thanks to George Springer‘s solo home run off of Rich Hill in the top of the third inning.

The Dodgers got to Verlander in the bottom of the sixth, however. Austin Barnes singled to lead off the inning, then Verlander hit Chase Utley with a 1-2 change-up. Chris Taylor, who has come up with many a clutch hit for his team throughout the postseason, poked a double down the right field line to plate Barnes, tying the game at 1-1. Corey Seager then lifted a fly ball to deep right-center, about as deep as one can go without hitting a home run. Josh Reddick caught the ball but Utley was able to scamper home easily to score the go-ahead run. Verlander saw his way out of the inning by getting Justin Turner to pop out and Cody Bellinger to strike out.

That was it for Verlander, who ended the night giving up just the two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts across 73 pitches. Hill, meanwhile, went 4 2/3 innings and give up one run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts on 58 pitches.

Joc Pederson gave the Dodgers some insurance, lifting a one-out solo home run to the opposite field off of Joe Musgrove.

Kenley Jansen entered in the eighth, despite talk that manager Dave Roberts wouldn’t use him for more than three outs. Jansen worked a 1-2-3 frame, getting Carlos Correa to fly out, Yuli Gurriel to pop out, and Brian McCann to strike out. Jansen returned to the mound in the ninth to attempt a six-out save. Marwin Gonzalez popped up, Reddick struck out, and pinch-hitter Carlos Beltran struck out as well. Six up, six down for Jansen.

For the second year in a row, the World Series will go to a seventh and final game. The last time the World Series went seven games in back-to-back years was 2001-02 (Diamondbacks/Yankees, Angels/Giants). This year’s Game 7 will take place at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night at 8 PM ET.

Rich Hill took his time returning to the mound so the L.A. crowd could boo Yuli Gurriel longer

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 1, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT
3 Comments

After finishing his warm-up tosses before the top of the second inning of Tuesday night’s Game 6 of the World Series., Dodgers starter Rich Hill took a rather long time, as described by Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, getting back to the mound to face Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. That gave the fans some extra time to send more boos Gurriel’s way.

Gurriel, of course, mocked Dodgers starter Yu Darvish after homering off of him in Game 3 by pulling at the corners of his eyes to slant them and using the word “chinito.” For that, Gurriel received a five-game suspension effective at the start of the 2018 regular season. Hill, though, wanted to send his own message and give the L.A. fans some time to send theirs as well. Gurriel popped out to first base.

Hill did it again in the bottom of the fourth before Gurriel stepped to the plate with two outs. He flied out to right field to end the inning. Gurriel finished the evening 1-for-4.

After the game, Hill confirmed his motivation. Via McCullough, Hill said, “That was my silent gesture” to condemn Gurriel.

The crowd will certainly let Gurriel have it again on Wednesday night throughout Game 7. Darvish will get the start for the Dodgers and will have a chance to face Gurriel for the first time since the incident. Gurriel has been batting fifth throughout the World Series so it could be another second inning affair.