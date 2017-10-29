World Series Game 5 lineups: Enrique Hernandez batting cleanup for Dodgers

The Astros, once again, are leaving their lineup unchanged for Game 5 of the World Series. The Dodgers have made a couple of alterations, including moving Enrique Hernandez — who hit three home runs in Game 5 of the NLCS — into the cleanup spot. Logan Forsythe is also at third base while Justin Turner will DH. Turner took a ground ball off of his thigh in Game 4, so that may be the reason behind that change.
The game starts at 8 PM ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Dodgers
CF Chris Taylor
SS Corey Seager
DH Justin Turner
LF Enrique Hernandez
1B Cody Bellinger
3B Logan Forsythe
RF Yasiel Puig
C Austin Barnes
2B Charlie Culberson
SP Clayton Kershaw
Astros
CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
RF Josh Reddick
DH Evan Gattis
LF Marwin Gonzalez
C Brian McCann
SP Dallas Keuchel
Astros closer Ken Giles‘ struggles continued in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. The right-hander faced three batters and gave up a single, a walk, and a run-scoring double before exiting. The other two eventually came around to score as well, putting him on the hook for three runs with no outs recorded.
Giles has now given up runs in six of his seven postseason appearances this year. Overall, he’s yielded 10 runs (all earned) on 12 hits (including three doubles and three home runs) and five walks with 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Needless to say, that’s a far cry from his regular season performance.
If the Astros find themselves with a save situation in Game 5 on Sunday, manager A.J. Hinch said, “It most likely won’t go to Ken tonight,” MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports. Not particularly surprising. The Astros’ bullpen has been an issue throughout the postseason, but thus far in the World Series, Brad Peacock, Chris Devenski, and Will Harris have proven to be reliable so any of them could presumably be used in a save situation if one arises.