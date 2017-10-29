Getty Images

Phillies expected to hire Gabe Kapler as manager

By Bill BaerOct 29, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Gabe Kapler is likely to be the Phillies’ next manager, as the club is “focused” on him in their search. An announcement could come as early as Monday, according to Heyman.

Kapler, 42, spent parts of 12 years in the majors from 1998-2010 with the Red Sox, Rangers, Rays, Rockies, Tigers, and Brewers. After retiring following the 2006 season, he managed Single-A Greenville in the Red Sox system in 2007. He unretired, then retired again in 2011. Kapler served as an analyst for Fox Sports 1 in 2013, then joined the Dodgers’ front office into his current role as the director of player development.

Kapler is Sabermetrically-fluent, which meshes well with the Phillies’ relatively new analytics-focused front office. He’s also passionate about healthy lifestyles, having written about the topic on the Internet in recent years. One of his suggestions was to, uh, expose one’s testicles to ultraviolet rays.

He’s not without controversy, however. Kapler was involved in an issue of alleged discrimination with the Dodgers, as Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported earlier this year. Nick Francona, son of Indians manager Terry and an Afghanistan war veteran, alleged that the Dodgers pushed him out of the organization after he went to a Boston-area organization to seek treatment for “invisible wounds of war.” Francona wrote a letter to Major League Baseball about the issue and focused mainly on Kapler, who was then Francona’s direct superior. That issue appears to have been swept under the rug.

A.J. Hinch “likely” won’t use Ken Giles in a save situation in World Series Game 5

By Bill BaerOct 29, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT
Astros closer Ken Giles‘ struggles continued in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. The right-hander faced three batters and gave up a single, a walk, and a run-scoring double before exiting. The other two eventually came around to score as well, putting him on the hook for three runs with no outs recorded.

Giles has now given up runs in six of his seven postseason appearances this year. Overall, he’s yielded 10 runs (all earned) on 12 hits (including three doubles and three home runs) and five walks with 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Needless to say, that’s a far cry from his regular season performance.

If the Astros find themselves with a save situation in Game 5 on Sunday, manager A.J. Hinch said, “It most likely won’t go to Ken tonight,” MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports. Not particularly surprising. The Astros’ bullpen has been an issue throughout the postseason, but thus far in the World Series, Brad Peacock, Chris Devenski, and Will Harris have proven to be reliable so any of them could presumably be used in a save situation if one arises.