Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel’s Game 5 matchup will be a historic one

By Ashley VarelaOct 29, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

You probably don’t need an incentive to watch Clayton Kershaw throw down against Dallas Keuchel during Game 5 tonight. Both pitchers have proven their mettle in the postseason and posted quality starts when they met for the first time in Game 1 of the World Series. When they take the mound for a meeting in Houston on Sunday, they’ll become the sixth pair of Cy Young Award winners to face off twice in the same World Series, rounding out a list that includes Sandy Koufax vs. Whitey Ford (1963), Greg Maddux vs. Orel Hershiser (1995) and Tim Lincecum vs. Cliff Lee (2010), among others. MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa broke down each of those historic matchups earlier today; it’s worth a full read.

Keuchel’s award-winning season is the more recent of the two. He took home the hardware in 2015 after dazzling the American League with two complete game shutouts and a 20-8 record in 33 starts, complemented by a 2.48 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and 8.4 SO/9 in an AL-best 232 innings. While he hasn’t come close to shouldering that kind of workload since 2015, his 2017 performance trended toward some career-best numbers with a 14-5 record in 23 starts and a 2.90 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 over 145 2/3 innings. He’s been rock-solid for the Astros this October, too, going 2-0 in four starts and turning in a collective 3.00 ERA with quality outings against the Yankees and Dodgers.

Kershaw, on the other hand, has appeared near the top of Cy Young ballots for the last six straight seasons, though he hasn’t captured the award since 2014. He’ll feature prominently in that conversation again this year despite missing nearly six weeks with a lower back strain. He finished the regular season with an NL-best 18-4 record in 27 starts, backed by a 2.31 ERA, 1.5 BB/9 and 10.4 SO/9 through 175 innings. While he hasn’t always looked like the best pitcher in the league when it comes to his postseason performance, he’s been nearly impenetrable in all four starts this month, working a 2.96 ERA in 24 1/3 innings and besting Keuchel with seven innings of one-run, 11-strikeout ball during Game 1 of the World Series.

Here’s something worth considering: Of the 10 Cy Young award winners to go head-to-head multiple times in the Fall Classic, the pitchers who took home the first win (that is, a team win, not necessarily a pitcher win) ended up winning the Series three of five times. There’s still some hope for Keuchel and the Astros, however: he could be the first Cy Young recipient to take a Game 1 loss against a fellow Cy Young winner and come back to win the World Series since Mets’ right-hander Tom Seaver in the 1969 World Series.

Various members of Dodgers, Astros suggest World Series baseballs are slicker

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 29, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
3 Comments

On Friday, commissioner Rob Manfred responded disingenuously to claims that the makeup of baseballs used in the majors had been altered. Despite two different studies concluding the balls were altered around the second half of the 2015 season, and despite various players — including Astros starter Justin Verlander — agreeing with that conclusion, Manfred has gone up to the microphone and shot down those claims.

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci has a new report in which various members of the Dodgers and Astros agree that baseballs used during the World Series are slicker than those used during the regular season, which may explain why there have been so many home runs (15) hit during the first four games of the World Series.

Astros pitching coach Brent Strom said after Game 4, “I just want to know why. Why in the world would the baseballs in the World Series be different? Because you can see the difference. You can feel it. I don’t understand it at all.” He added, “It’s obvious. You can see it and you can feel it. It’s not the same. Someone’s got to explain to me why.”

Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said, “Yu [Darvish] noticed the difference. He told me the balls were slicker and he had trouble throwing the slider because of how slick they were. He wasn’t able to throw his slider the same way.”

Astros Game 4 starter Charlie Morton said, “Lance McCullers took the blindfold test in the bullpen. He could tell which ball was which with his eyes closed. It’s that different.”

Verlander said, “The World Series ball is slicker. No doubt. I’m telling you, we’re in here signing [World Series] balls before the game, and it’s hard to get the ink on the ball sometimes. You know when you sign a receipt at Starbucks, and if you don’t hold the paper down with your hand, the pen just slides across the paper and the ink doesn’t stick to it? That’s what it’s like sometimes trying to sign these balls. That’s how slick the leather is.” He continued, “It’s different. I noticed it especially throwing a slider. It didn’t feel the same. The home run I gave up to [Joc] Pederson was a slider.”

Verducci included in his report a side-by-side picture of two different baseballs held by Strom, a 2017 regular season ball and a 2017 World Series ball. Verducci himself agreed that the World Series ball felt slicker. Furthermore, during the ALCS, Verducci heard from members of the Indians that the playoff balls felt different than those used during the regular season.

Obviously, the World Series balls being different than the regular season balls doesn’t explain why the 2017 regular season eviscerated the previous record for home runs in a season (5,693 in 2000) at 6,105. But if Major League Baseball can and is willing to alter the balls used during the post-season, it follows they would be willing to do so for those used in the regular season as well. The evidence is undeniable at this point and Manfred has had no good explanation. As I mentioned when responding to Manfred’s continued denial on Friday, changing the baseballs in and of itself isn’t necessarily wrong. Keeping the players blind to the changes and publicly denying that any changes have been made is, however, wrong and it’s why so many people are making a big deal about this.