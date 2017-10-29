Bruce Maxwell was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday

Athletics’ catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon around 6 PM PST on Saturday after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman who delivered food to his house in Scottsdale, Ariz. Maxwell was also charged with disorderly conduct. He’s currently in custody, where TMZ reports he is awaiting his first appearance before a judge. The Athletics have not yet addressed the arrest or divulged any additional details about the nature of the incident.

The Scottsdale police department released a statement following Maxwell’s arrest:

.@ScottsdalePD confirms it arrested @Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell this evening after he allegedly pointed a gun at a food delivery person pic.twitter.com/XvALU0q9pT — Kurt Chirbas (@kchirbas) October 29, 2017

Maxwell, 26, was thrust into the spotlight in September after he became the first major league player to publicly protest racial injustice and police brutality against Black people by kneeling during the national anthem. In October, he was reportedly refused service by Matthew Henry, a restaurant server in Huntsville, Ala., in direct response to Maxwell’s decision to kneel. That account has since been denied by Henry.

More details will be revealed as they become available.

