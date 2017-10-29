Bruce Maxwell was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday

Athletics’ catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon around 6 PM PST on Saturday after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman who delivered food to his house in Scottsdale, Ariz. Maxwell was also charged with disorderly conduct. He’s currently in custody, where TMZ reports he is awaiting his first appearance before a judge. The Athletics have not yet addressed the arrest or divulged any additional details about the nature of the incident.
The Scottsdale police department released a statement following Maxwell’s arrest:
Maxwell, 26, was thrust into the spotlight in September after he became the first major league player to publicly protest racial injustice and police brutality against Black people by kneeling during the national anthem. In October, he was reportedly refused service by Matthew Henry, a restaurant server in Huntsville, Ala., in direct response to Maxwell’s decision to kneel. That account has since been denied by Henry.
More details will be revealed as they become available.
FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that Cubs’ bench coach Dave Martinez has been selected as their new manager. The team has not confirmed the report yet, but Heyman expects that the announcement will follow the conclusion of the World Series next week.
Martinez, 53, spent nine seasons working as a spring training instructor, bench coach and defensive coordinator for the Rays. He was routinely passed over for other managerial openings on the Rays, Cubs, Astros, White Sox, Blue Jays, Indians and Nationals and has no official managerial experience to speak of at any level. The Cubs brought him on as a bench coach prior to the 2015 season, and he got his first taste of a World Series victory after helping coach the club through their 2016 title run.
It’s been several weeks since former manager Dusty Baker was released from the Nationals, and Heyman speculates that the team wanted to move quickly through the hiring process. They interviewed Red Sox’ former skipper John Farrell and inquired about Mets’ hitting coach Kevin Long but were ultimately drawn to Martinez’s experience in the dugout, understanding of analytics and relationship with the players. Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post adds that the deal is reportedly good for three years with an option.