A.J. Hinch “likely” won’t use Ken Giles in a save situation in World Series Game 5

Astros closer Ken Giles‘ struggles continued in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. The right-hander faced three batters and gave up a single, a walk, and a run-scoring double before exiting. The other two eventually came around to score as well, putting him on the hook for three runs with no outs recorded.

Giles has now given up runs in six of his seven postseason appearances this year. Overall, he’s yielded 10 runs (all earned) on 12 hits (including three doubles and three home runs) and five walks with 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Needless to say, that’s a far cry from his regular season performance.

If the Astros find themselves with a save situation in Game 5 on Sunday, manager A.J. Hinch said, “It most likely won’t go to Ken tonight,” MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports. Not particularly surprising. The Astros’ bullpen has been an issue throughout the postseason, but thus far in the World Series, Brad Peacock, Chris Devenski, and Will Harris have proven to be reliable so any of them could presumably be used in a save situation if one arises.

