Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Report: Yuli Gurriel suspended for the first five games of 2018 regular season

By Bill BaerOct 28, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
On Friday night, after homering off of Dodgers starter Yu Darvish in Game 3 of the World Series, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel mocked the pitcher — who is from Japan — by pulling at the corners of his eyes and using the word “chinito,” which translates to “little Chinese.”

Gurriel apologized after the game, claiming his intent wasn’t to offend. Commissioner Rob Manfred said he intended to speak with Gurriel on Saturday before Game 4. There was some clamor, including from us, that Gurriel should be suspended at least one game during the World Series. That isn’t happening.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that Gurriel has been suspended for five games starting at the beginning of the 2018 regular season. Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times adds that Gurriel will attend sensitivity training.

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow released this statement:

The Houston Astros were surprised and disappointed by the behavior displayed by Yuli Gurriel during last night’s game. The Astros and Major League Baseball pride ourselves on the diversity of our sport and in showing great respect to all cultures represented by our players, front office staff, fans and members of the media.

Yuli has always demonstrated respectful behavior and is extremely remorseful for his actions. Appropriately, Yuli has apologized for his gesture. He had no intention of offending anyone, but now recognizes the perceived offensiveness of his actions.

We support Major League Baseball’s decision of a five-game suspension for the 2018 season. The Astros will donate Yuli’s salary for these five games in equal parts to the Astros Foundation and to a charity directly supporting diversity efforts.

Players who had previously been punished for bigoted behavior served two- or three-game suspensions. Gurriel’s five-game regular season suspension is likely due to his behavior being seen by manyfold more people on baseball’s biggest stage.

All things considered, though, Gurriel got off easy and Major League Baseball missed a great opportunity to back up its recent dialogue about wanting more diversity, wanting to be more inclusive. Manfred said there is “no place in our game” for Gurriel’s behavior, McCullough reports, which would’ve been much more believable if Gurriel faced an immediate punishment.

Yu Darvish reacted “graciously” to Yuli Gurriel’s racist gesture and slur. He didn’t have to.

By Bill BaerOct 28, 2017, 2:16 AM EDT
As we reported on earlier, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel appeared to mock Dodgers starter Yu Darvish in a racist way after homering off of him in the second inning of Game 3 of the World Series, pulling his eyes down to slant them and saying the word, “chinito,” which translates to “little Chinese.”

After the game, Darvish tweeted a call for fans to be positive, rather than directing anger at Gurriel. He wrote, “No one is perfect. That includes both you and I. What he had done today isn’t right, but I believe we should put our effort into learning rather than to accuse him. If we can take something from this, that is a giant step for mankind. Since we are living in such a wonderful world, let’s stay positive and move forward instead of focusing on anger. I’m counting on everyone’s big love.”

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that Darvish did find Gurriel’s behavior to be “disrespectful” and racially motivated. He believes Gurriel should be punished.

After Darvish’s message circulated around Twitter, many in the media rushed to laud Darvish for being so gracious towards Gurriel. Darvish, of course, can react as a victim of racism any way he pleases. There’s an issue, though, when society rewards victims of racism for reacting in a way that takes the heat off of the offender. To say that Darvish’s reaction was “gracious” and “classy” is also to imply that reacting differently would not be “gracious” and “classy.” Praising Darvish also puts societal pressure on other victims of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, etc. to react in the same way. It invalidates their anger and hurt. And most victims of such bigotry don’t have the same support of a strong union, their co-workers, family, and friends, among other things. They may not be able to afford to tolerate it in the same way.

The next time a player acts in a bigoted way towards another player (or a coach or fan or anyone, really), and the target of said bigotry gets angry, people will criticize that person for not being as forgiving as Darvish was to Gurriel. That person’s response will be tone-policed.

Anger is often seen as a bad emotion. It makes one irrational, the common thought goes, and it makes other people feel uncomfortable. But anger is a perfectly valid emotion and it is a suitable response to bigotry. Oftentimes, anger is the motivation society needs to create change. Would we have given women the right to vote, desegregated, and legalized gay marriage if people responded to bigots the way Darvish did to Gurriel? Of course not. We should remember this the next time an incident like this occurs and a player doesn’t react as calmly and politely as Darvish. That reaction will be just as valid as Darvish’s.