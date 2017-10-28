Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel named Relievers of the Year

Major League Baseball announced on Saturday that Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel were named Relievers of the Year for the National League and the American League, respectively.

Jansen, 30, finished the regular season 5-0 with a 1.32 ERA, an NL-best 41 saves, and a 109/7 K/BB ratio over 68 1/3 innings. It’s the second consecutive year in which Jansen has won the Reliever of the Year Award.

Kimbrel, 29, went 5-0 with a 1.43 ERA, 35 saves, and a 126/14 K/BB ratio in 69 innings of work. This is his first time winning the award, though he did win the annual Delivery Man Award in 2013 and the monthly Delivery Man Award in August 2011, September 2012, and August 2013.

