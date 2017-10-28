Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dodgers rally late, defeat Astros 6-2 in World Series Game 4

By Bill BaerOct 28, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT
Last night, I wrote about Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger‘s struggles through the first three games of the World Series. He went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Game 3, which ran his hitless streak up to 11 at-bats in the Fall Classic. Bellinger turned his fortune around in Game 4 on Saturday night, helping the Dodgers even the World Series at two games apiece with a 6-1 victory at Minute Maid Park.

It was a pitcher’s duel through-and-through after five innings. Both Astros starter Charlie Morton and Dodgers starter Alex Wood were trading zeroes on the scoreboard. Wood, in fact, held the Astros hitless through five. He lost it with two outs in the sixth when George Springerfacing Wood for a third time — swatted a 394-foot solo home run to left field. That was it for Wood. Brandon Morrow came in and got Alex Bregman to ground out to end the inning. Wood’s final line: 5 2/3 innings, one run, one hit, two walks, three strikeouts, 84 pitches.

The Dodgers exacted revenge on the Astros, fighting back for a run of their own in the top of the seventh. With one out against Morton, Cody Bellinger slashed a double to left field, just to the side of the Crawford Boxes. Will Harris came in to relieve Morton and got Yasiel Puig to line out to right field. Seeing light at the end of the tunnel, Harris fell behind Logan Forsythe 2-0. Forsythe then ripped a 2-1 cutter that caught too much plate into shallow left-center to bring Bellinger home, tying the game at 1-1.

In the top of the ninth, Astros manager A.J. Hinch called on struggling closer Ken Giles to start the ninth. Giles had allowed runs in five of six appearances this postseason, including two to the Dodgers in Game 2. It wasn’t exactly shocking, then, when Giles gave up a leadoff single to Corey Seager then walked Justin Turner. After a visit on the mound from pitching coach Brent Strom, Giles proceded to give up a run-scoring double to Bellinger before giving way to Joe Musgrove. Musgrove struck out Puig, then intentionally walked Forsythe to set up a double play possibility. Austin Barnes lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Charlie Culberson, who pinch-ran for Justin Turner. Joc Pederson decided to break the game wide open in the next at-bat, sending an 0-1, 94 MPH fastball to right field for a three-run home run, boosting the Dodgers’ lead to 6-1. Giles ended up on the hook for three runs without recording an out.

Kenley Jansen entered in the bottom of the ninth, attempting to make up for his blown save in Game 2. He did just that. Brian McCann attempted to beat the shift with a bunt, but Seager made a nice play to record the first out. Jansen then struck out Springer. Bregman swatted a solo home run into the Crawford Boxes to make it 6-2, but it was too little, too late. Jansen got Jose Altuve to fly out to center field to end the game, evening up the series.

The final World Series game in Houston will take place on Sunday night. Game 5 will feature a rematch of the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel. The two teams will take Monday off to return to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Tuesday and, if necessary, Game 7 on Wednesday.

George Springer’s home run wasn’t a vindication for “third time through the order” avoidance strategy

By Bill BaerOct 28, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT
Dodgers starter Alex Wood brought a no-hit bid into the sixth inning of World Series Game 4 on Saturday night, limiting the Astros to a mere walk. With the 8-9-1 batters due up, many — particularly Sabermetrically-aligned people — wondered if manager Dave Roberts would allow Wood to face No. 1 hitter George Springer for a third time. As statistics show, hitters perform better the third time they’ve seen a starting pitcher. During the 2017 regular season, hitters put up an aggregate .727 OPS the first time they faced a starter, a .782 OPS the second time, and an .803 OPS the third time. Makes sense.

Wood got Marwin Gonzalez to ground out and Brian McCann to strike out, bringing up Springer with his no-hitter intact. Wood fell behind Springer 3-0, got a fastball over for a strike to make it 3-1, then hung a curve that Springer hit pretty well for a home run. It went 394 feet, according to Statcast, breaking the 0-0 tie.

Immediately after the home run, some members of the Saber-slanted crowd on my Twitter feed crowed about Roberts letting Wood’s no-hitter get in the way of using strategy in line with data. The Dodgers, of course, are one of the most analytically-driven teams in baseball (as are the Astros), so letting Wood — a lefty — pitch to the right-handed Springer there for a third time with four more right-handed-hitting batters to follow was a peculiar decision, ignoring the active no-hit bid.

Springer’s triumph over Wood, though, wasn’t a vindication for this “third time through the order” avoidance strategy. It was one event — as small a non-zero sample as can be — and analytic types should know that results don’t justify the preceding decision. Hitting on 20 isn’t validated when the dealer flips over an ace for you. Years of data showing the actual third-time-through-the-order penalty justifies pulling Wood in that situation. Giving up the home run, or not, changes nothing. Wood just as easily could’ve gotten Springer to pop up or ground out. If that had happened, the third-time-through crowd wouldn’t have boasted but they would have been just as correct to clamor for relieving Wood.

And I could just as haughtily point out that Astros manager A.J. Hinch yanked starter Charlie Morton after giving up a one-out double to Cody Bellinger in the top of the seventh. Reliever Will Harris came in and yielded a run-scoring single with two outs to Logan Forsythe. If we’re just looking at results to justify strategy here, then yanking Morton for Harris was the wrong call. It wasn’t.

Every successful counter-culture movement has to learn how to deal with becoming the establishment. Sabermetrics is now the establishment in baseball. Every team has an analytics department. On-base percentage is finally valued more than batting average. Beat writers have begun incorporating numbers into their columns. The writers who built their careers using statistics to swat down bad narratives should be conscientious about becoming that which they fought against for so many years. Wood’s home run justifying third-time-through strategy is just a lazy narrative.