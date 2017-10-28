Cody Bellinger picked the worst time to slump for the Dodgers

Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger‘s struggles continued on Friday night in Game 3 of the World Series, as the presumptive National League Rookie of the Year Award winner went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. He’s now 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts in the World Series.
Most of Bellinger’s at-bats weren’t even competitive. He went down on two called strikes and a swinging strike three — all curve balls from Lance McCullers — in the second inning. In the fourth, he took a first-pitch fastball, a curve for a ball, fouled off a curve, then struck out swinging on a curve. In the sixth, he swung and missed at a curve, fouled off a curve, then whiffed again on a curve for another three-pitch strikeout against McCullers. At least in the eighth, he saw more than a smattering of pitches, ultimately whiffing on the eighth consecutive fastball he saw from reliever Brad Peacock.
Bellinger strikes out a lot. It’s part of the give-and-take with being a power hitter. His 26.6 percent strikeout rate was 16th highest among qualified hitters during the regular season. He was the leadoff batter in an inning three times in Game 2 and twice more in Game 3. Working a walk, putting the ball in play — heck, even just working a deep count more than once in 11 plate appearances would be beneficial.
Bellinger didn’t set the world on fire in the NLDS or NLCS, but he was still productive, batting an aggregate .278/.316/.500 with a pair of doubles and a pair of home runs with two walks and 12 strikeouts in 38 plate appearances. That’s a bit below what he produced in the regular season — he slashed .267/.352/.581 — but the Dodgers would happily take that version of Bellinger over the one they’ve seen thus far.
The Astros lead the World Series two games to one with two more home games remaining. If the Dodgers want to send this series back to Los Angeles, Bellinger needs to wake up.
Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel opened the scoring in Game 3 of the World Series by scorching a Yu Darvish fastball down the left field line for a solo home run into the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park. It sparked a four-run outburst, which propelled the Astros to an eventual 5-3 victory over the Dodgers.
Gurriel seemed pleased with himself for his production. In the dugout, cameras caught him apparently mocking Darvish by slanting his eyes and he then appeared to say “chinito,” which translates to “little Chinese.” Darvish, of course, is from Japan. He considered the gesture “disrespectful,” per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.
Chad Moriyama of Dodgers Digest has a screencap and video of Gurriel’s actions. It’s difficult to think of any kind of scenario that makes this a whole misunderstanding. Tyler Kepner of the New York Post reports that MLB will review the incident and “consider discipline.”
On Twitter, Craig referenced a few incidents from past years in which players faced punishment for bigoted behavior. Yunel Escobar, then a shortstop for the Blue Jays, was suspended three games in September 2012 after writing an anti-gay slur in his eye black. In May this year, Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar shouted a homophobic slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte and received a two-game suspension. Two months ago, Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce was also suspended two games for using an anti-gay slur when responding to a heckling fan.
There is precedent for players to be punished for such behavior, but they all happened in the regular season. Major League Baseball has an important choice to make now. If, after reviewing the situation, Gurriel was found to have been in fact mocking Darvish in a racist way, commissioner Rob Manfred can suspend Gurriel during the World Series when it would matter, taking a stand against racism. Manfred can also weasel out and wait for the completion of the World Series to announce a punishment, which would mean Gurriel pays a fine and/or misses the first few games of the 2018 regular season. Smart money is on the latter, sadly.