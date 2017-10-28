Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Astros ride big second inning to defeat Dodgers 5-3 in Game 3 of the World Series

By Bill BaerOct 28, 2017, 12:08 AM EDT
The Astros once again emerged victorious in a close, hard-fought battle against the Dodgers. This time they took Game 3 at home by a 5-3 margin and now hold a 2-1 series lead with two more home games remaining.

Dodgers starter Yu Darvish couldn’t make it through the second inning, as the Astros put up a four spot on five hits and a walk. For a recap of that action, which resulted in the shortest outing of Darvish’s career, check out our in-game post from earlier. Darvish gave up six hits and a walk overall with no strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings, throwing 49 pitches in the process. The Astros tacked on another run in the fifth inning on an Evan Gattis single and a throwing error by reliever Tony Watson.

Astros starter Lance McCullers didn’t look nearly as dominant as he did when he hurled four scoreless frames in relief in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Yankees. In the third inning, McCullers walked the first three batters he faced, but lucked into a ground ball double play from Corey Seager, which did plate the Dodgers’ first run. McCullers again ran into trouble in the sixth, walking Seager to lead off the frame, then giving up a double to Justin Turner. After striking out Cody Bellinger, manager A.J. Hinch brought in Brad Peacock. Yasiel Puig knocked in another run with a ground out. With Chase Utley batting, Peacock uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Turner to score, making it a 5-3 game. The right-hander saw his way out of the inning by getting Utley to pop out. Both runs were charged to McCullers, who gave up three in total on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts across 5 1/3 innings, utilizing 87 pitches.

Peacock then worked a scoreless seventh and eighth. He remained in the game for the ninth as Hinch opted to stick with the hot hand rather than closer Ken Giles. It was the right call. Peacock struck out Yasiel Puig, got Utley to hit a tapper back to the mound, then got Yasmani Grandal to fly out to right field to end the game in a 5-3 victory for the Astros. In 3 2/3 innings of relief, Peacock did not allow a hit and walked one while striking out four on 53 pitches. That is a yeoman’s effort.

The World Series continues on Saturday with Game 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Alex Wood will start for the Dodgers opposite the Astros’ Charlie Morton.

Yuli Gurriel apparently mocks Yu Darvish with slant-eye gesture, racial slur

By Bill BaerOct 28, 2017, 12:31 AM EDT
Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel opened the scoring in Game 3 of the World Series by scorching a Yu Darvish fastball down the left field line for a solo home run into the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park. It sparked a four-run outburst, which propelled the Astros to an eventual 5-3 victory over the Dodgers.

Gurriel seemed pleased with himself for his production. In the dugout, cameras caught him apparently mocking Darvish by slanting his eyes and he then appeared to say “chinito,” which translates to “little Chinese.” Darvish, of course, is from Japan. He considered the gesture “disrespectful,” per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

Chad Moriyama of Dodgers Digest has a screencap and video of Gurriel’s actions. It’s difficult to think of any kind of scenario that makes this a whole misunderstanding. Tyler Kepner of the New York Post reports that MLB will review the incident and “consider discipline.”

On Twitter, Craig referenced a few incidents from past years in which players faced punishment for bigoted behavior. Yunel Escobar, then a shortstop for the Blue Jays, was suspended three games in September 2012 after writing an anti-gay slur in his eye black. In May this year, Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar shouted a homophobic slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte and received a two-game suspension. Two months ago, Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce was also suspended two games for using an anti-gay slur when responding to a heckling fan.

There is precedent for players to be punished for such behavior, but they all happened in the regular season. Major League Baseball has an important choice to make now. If, after reviewing the situation, Gurriel was found to have been in fact mocking Darvish in a racist way, commissioner Rob Manfred can suspend Gurriel during the World Series when it would matter, taking a stand against racism. Manfred can also weasel out and wait for the completion of the World Series to announce a punishment, which would mean Gurriel pays a fine and/or misses the first few games of the 2018 regular season. Smart money is on the latter, sadly.