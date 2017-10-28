Astros and Dodgers keep same lineups for World Series Game 4

Both the Astros’ and the Dodgers’ lineups are the same for Game 4 of the World Series as they were in Game 3. The two sides will do battle at 8 PM ET at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.
CF Chris Taylor
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
1B Cody Bellinger
RF Yasiel Puig
2B Logan Forsythe
C Austin Barnes
DH Joc Pederson
LF Enrique Hernandez
SP Alex Wood
The Dodgers hope Bellinger is able to get back on track. His World Series struggles continued as he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts last night. He’s now hitless in 11 plate appearances in the series against the Astros.
Dodger hitters thus far are batting .161/.243/.376 in 93 at-bats against Astros pitching in the World Series.
CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
RF Josh Reddick
DH Evan Gattis
LF Marwin Gonzalez
C Brian McCann
Reddick was mired in a slump during the ALCS, going hitless in the first six games against the Yankees. He’s hit safely now in each of his last four playoff games, including a 2-for-4 performance against the Dodgers last night.
The Astros have had a lot more success at the plate than the Dodgers. To date, they’re collectively hitting .266/.319/.495 in 109 at-bats across the first three games of the World Series.