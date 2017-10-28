Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Astros and Dodgers keep same lineups for World Series Game 4

By Bill BaerOct 28, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
Both the Astros’ and the Dodgers’ lineups are the same for Game 4 of the World Series as they were in Game 3. The two sides will do battle at 8 PM ET at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.

Dodgers

CF Chris Taylor
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
1B Cody Bellinger
RF Yasiel Puig
2B Logan Forsythe
C Austin Barnes
DH Joc Pederson
LF Enrique Hernandez

SP Alex Wood

The Dodgers hope Bellinger is able to get back on track. His World Series struggles continued as he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts last night. He’s now hitless in 11 plate appearances in the series against the Astros.

Dodger hitters thus far are batting .161/.243/.376 in 93 at-bats against Astros pitching in the World Series.

Astros

CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
RF Josh Reddick
DH Evan Gattis
LF Marwin Gonzalez
C Brian McCann

SP Charlie Morton

Reddick was mired in a slump during the ALCS, going hitless in the first six games against the Yankees. He’s hit safely now in each of his last four playoff games, including a 2-for-4 performance against the Dodgers last night.

The Astros have had a lot more success at the plate than the Dodgers. To date, they’re collectively hitting .266/.319/.495 in 109 at-bats across the first three games of the World Series.

Report: Yuli Gurriel suspended for the first five games of 2018 regular season

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 28, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
On Friday night, after homering off of Dodgers starter Yu Darvish in Game 3 of the World Series, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel mocked the pitcher — who is from Japan — by pulling at the corners of his eyes and using the word “chinito,” which translates to “little Chinese.”

Gurriel apologized after the game, claiming his intent wasn’t to offend. Commissioner Rob Manfred said he intended to speak with Gurriel on Saturday before Game 4. There was some clamor, including from us, that Gurriel should be suspended at least one game during the World Series. That isn’t happening.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that Gurriel has been suspended for five games starting at the beginning of the 2018 regular season. Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times adds that Gurriel will attend sensitivity training.

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow released this statement:

The Houston Astros were surprised and disappointed by the behavior displayed by Yuli Gurriel during last night’s game. The Astros and Major League Baseball pride ourselves on the diversity of our sport and in showing great respect to all cultures represented by our players, front office staff, fans and members of the media.

Yuli has always demonstrated respectful behavior and is extremely remorseful for his actions. Appropriately, Yuli has apologized for his gesture. He had no intention of offending anyone, but now recognizes the perceived offensiveness of his actions.

We support Major League Baseball’s decision of a five-game suspension for the 2018 season. The Astros will donate Yuli’s salary for these five games in equal parts to the Astros Foundation and to a charity directly supporting diversity efforts.

Players who had previously been punished for bigoted behavior served two- or three-game suspensions. Gurriel’s five-game regular season suspension is likely due to his behavior being seen by manyfold more people on baseball’s biggest stage.

All things considered, though, Gurriel got off easy and Major League Baseball missed a great opportunity to back up its recent dialogue about wanting more diversity, wanting to be more inclusive. Manfred said there is “no place in our game” for Gurriel’s behavior, McCullough reports, which would’ve been much more believable if Gurriel faced an immediate punishment.