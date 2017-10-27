The Royals deny Braves request to interview Dayton Moore

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the Kansas City Royals have denied the Atlanta Braves request to interview Dayton Moore.
The Braves front office is in turmoil, with general manager John Coppollela being dismissed amid a Major League Baseball investigation of scouting and free agent signing infractions in Latin America. Moore was immediately named — by fans and media, mostly — as someone the Braves may target given that he worked for the Braves for 12 years, rising out from a scouting job to assistant general manager. Moore has not commented at all on the Braves opening, saying publicly that he is committed oto the Royals.
Moore signed an contract extension with the Royals in February 2016, and any team interested in hiring him would have to get permission from the Royals before interviewing him. It would be unusual for a team to grant permission for an executive under contract to interview with another team if it was merely a lateral move. Crasnick, however, says that the Braves wanted to interview Moore for a job “running their baseball operation,” which suggests that it’d be a promotion, as the Braves have at least one guy — president of baseball operations John Hart — as well as senior advisors such as John Scheurholtz who have had veto power over the GM’s decisions. It’s common in baseball for teams to grant permission for moves up the ladder.
Of course, there could be some nuance to all of this, extending from baseball’s recent trend of giving loftier and loftier titles to the men atop the baseball operations pyramid. The Royals do not have anyone above Moore as the GM, so perhaps, titles aside, they view the Braves opening as a lateral move. Hard to say.
Either way: looks like Moore isn’t going anyplace.
In June last year, the Mariners made what seemed at the time to be a minor trade: they sent infielder Chris Taylor to the Dodgers in exchange for pitcher Zach Lee. Lee disappointed in his 14 starts at Triple-A Tacoma with the Mariners and spent this past season with the Padres. Meanwhile, Taylor has gone on to become a star, putting up outstanding regular season numbers and has helped power the Dodgers into the World Series.
Taylor, 27, hit .240/.296/.296 in 86 games across parts of three seasons with the Mariners. This season with the Dodgers, he hit .288/.354/.496 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 85 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases in 568 PA. In the postseason, he has hit safely in eight of 10 games while mashing three homers and drawing 10 walks in 48 trips to the dish. Taylor has also provided value with versatility, playing second base, third base, and shortstop as well as left and center field.
Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto has been watching Taylor excel this October and it stings. He regrets trading Taylor a lot, Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times reports. DiPoto said, “It’s clearly the worst deal I’ve ever made. And it resonates every time he hits a home run.” He added, “I whiffed. There’s no other way to categorize it. He’s young, he was under club control — that was one I wish I could undo.”
As Calkins notes, predicting Taylor’s breakout would have been very difficult. He didn’t become the hitter he is now until meeting Craig Wallenbrock, which happened after the trade. Wallenbrock made mechanical changes to Taylor’s swing and the rest, as they say, is history.
Taylor will become eligible for arbitration for the first time after the 2018 season and can become a free agent after the 2021 season. The Dodgers are very thankful that DiPoto gave up so quickly on Taylor, that’s for sure.