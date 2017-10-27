Evan Gattis, Enrique Hernandez at DH in World Series Game 3 lineups

Update (6:46 PM ET): The Dodgers made an adjustment to their lineup. Joc Pederson will now DH and Enrique Hernandez will play left field. Previously, Hernandez was slated to DH and Pederson was in left. The lineup is otherwise the same.

The World Series resumes on Friday night at 8 PM at Minute Maid Park in Houston between the Dodgers and Astros. American League park, American League rules. Evan Gattis will DH for the Astros and Enrique Hernandez will do so for the Dodgers.

Here are the lineups.

Astros

CF George Springer

3B Alex Bregman

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

1B Yuli Gurriel

RF Josh Reddick

DH Evan Gattis

LF Marwin Gonzalez

C Brian McCann

SP Lance McCullers

Dodgers

CF Chris Taylor

SS Corey Seager

3B Justin Turner

1B Cody Bellinger

RF Yasiel Puig

2B Logan Forsythe

C Austin Barnes

DH Joc Pederson

LF Enrique Hernandez

SP Yu Darvish

It’s worth noting that Reddick has been moved up to the No. 6 spot in the Astros’ batting order. He went hitless through the first six games of the ALCS, a span of 23 plate appearances. However, he’s hit safely in each of his last three games — Game 7 of the ALCS and the first two games of the World Series. Manager A.J. Hinch may feel like Reddick has broken out of his slump.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives Joc Pederson another start after getting the nod in Game 2. He went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. This will mark only his third start for the Dodgers this postseason.

