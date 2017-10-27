Evan Gattis, Enrique Hernandez at DH in World Series Game 3 lineups

Update (6:46 PM ET): The Dodgers made an adjustment to their lineup. Joc Pederson will now DH and Enrique Hernandez will play left field. Previously, Hernandez was slated to DH and Pederson was in left. The lineup is otherwise the same.
*
The World Series resumes on Friday night at 8 PM at Minute Maid Park in Houston between the Dodgers and Astros. American League park, American League rules. Evan Gattis will DH for the Astros and Enrique Hernandez will do so for the Dodgers.
Here are the lineups.
CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
RF Josh Reddick
DH Evan Gattis
LF Marwin Gonzalez
C Brian McCann
CF Chris Taylor
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
1B Cody Bellinger
RF Yasiel Puig
2B Logan Forsythe
C Austin Barnes
DH Joc Pederson
LF Enrique Hernandez
SP Yu Darvish
It’s worth noting that Reddick has been moved up to the No. 6 spot in the Astros’ batting order. He went hitless through the first six games of the ALCS, a span of 23 plate appearances. However, he’s hit safely in each of his last three games — Game 7 of the ALCS and the first two games of the World Series. Manager A.J. Hinch may feel like Reddick has broken out of his slump.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives Joc Pederson another start after getting the nod in Game 2. He went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. This will mark only his third start for the Dodgers this postseason.