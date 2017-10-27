Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Astros chase Yu Darvish from World Series Game 3 in the second inning

By Bill BaerOct 27, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT
Dodgers starter Yu Darvish did not last long in Friday night’s start against the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Dave Roberts had to pull him with two outs in the second inning after yielding four runs on five hits and a walk.

Yuli Gurriel led off the second with a screaming line drive down the left field line into the Crawford Boxes for a home run. Josh Reddick followed up by slashing a ground ball double down the left field line. Darvish then walked Evan Gattis and served up a long single off the wall in left-center to Marwin Gonzalez, which plated a run. Brian McCann then lifted a single into right field, plating Gattis for the Astros’ third run. Darvish was able to finally record an out, getting Alex Bregman to lift a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Gonzalez home. Jose Altuve came up and ripped a double to left which normally would’ve scored a run but the slow-footed McCann could only make it to third base.

At that point, Darvish was done. Roberts came out and called in Kenta Maeda, who got Carlos Correa to fly out to right field to end the inning. Prior to Friday’s start, Darvish’s shortest start was three innings against the Padres on September 2 earlier this year.

The 10 balls put in play by the Astros that inning averaged 97 MPH off the bat. Six of them reached triple digits. Another one came up just shy as Gonzalez’s single was measured at 99.4 MPH.

Rough start for the Dodgers, but there’s plenty of game left. We’ve seen some impressive comebacks this postseason, including in the World Series, so this one is far from over.

Rob Manfred once again responds disingenuously to questions about “juiced” baseballs

By Bill BaerOct 27, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT
This past summer, two different studies — one by Ben Lindbergh and Mitchell Lichtman for The Ringer, and another by FiveThirtyEight’s Rob Arthur — found evidence that baseballs were altered at some point towards the middle of the 2015 season. In 2015, 4,909 home runs were hit across the league. That wasn’t an alarming number. However, in 2016, 5,610 homers were hit, which was then the second-highest total of all time, trailing only 5,693 in 2000. This year, 6,105 home runs were hit, vastly eclipsing 2000’s all-time record. That’s a 412-homer difference.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has already gone on record disingenuously trying to blame anything else for the spike in home runs. Major League Baseball released a statement in early July claiming balls remain within established guidelines and that there is no evidence that the ball has been changed “in any way that would lead to a meaningful impact on on-field play.” Later in July, he blamed bats. He said, “One thing that we’re thinking about is bats. We’ve kind of taken for granted that bats aren’t different. We’re starting to look at the issue of bats.”

Game 2 of the World Series saw the Astros and Dodgers combine for eight home runs, a World Series record. The next day, Astros starter Dallas Keuchel said, “Obviously, the balls are juiced. I think they’re juiced 100 percent.” He added, “But where you can tell a difference is the mid-range guy who’s hitting 20-plus home runs now. That doesn’t happen. That’s not supposed to happen. […] That’s what Major League Baseball wants.”

On Friday, prior to Game 3 of the World Series, Manfred responded to claims of a juiced ball. Via Eric Fisher of the Sports Business Journal, Manfred reiterated that game balls have been tested and remain within specifications. Manfred also said that people analyzing a supposedly juiced ball based on one homer-happy game (Game 2) isn’t really analysis.

Which, of course, is disingenuous. It’s not a one-game sample. We have two and a half regular seasons worth of data, plus two well-performed studies. Keuchel thinks the balls are juiced. So does Justin Verlander. So do David Price, Dan Warthen, Brad Ziegler, Jerry Blevins, and Chris Archer. Meanwhile, Manfred has been unable to actually refute any amount of the overwhelming evidence. He has only attempted to deflect.

The game changes every so often. The mound gets lower. Stadiums get smaller. Players get bigger, focus on different mechanics. Rules get added, removed, and amended. Changing the baseball isn’t a capital offense. The constant disingenuous deflection and denial is really why everyone is going for the jugular. Just admit the balls were changed so we have official context for recent statistics. That’s all.