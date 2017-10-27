Astros chase Yu Darvish from World Series Game 3 in the second inning

Dodgers starter Yu Darvish did not last long in Friday night’s start against the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Dave Roberts had to pull him with two outs in the second inning after yielding four runs on five hits and a walk.

Yuli Gurriel led off the second with a screaming line drive down the left field line into the Crawford Boxes for a home run. Josh Reddick followed up by slashing a ground ball double down the left field line. Darvish then walked Evan Gattis and served up a long single off the wall in left-center to Marwin Gonzalez, which plated a run. Brian McCann then lifted a single into right field, plating Gattis for the Astros’ third run. Darvish was able to finally record an out, getting Alex Bregman to lift a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Gonzalez home. Jose Altuve came up and ripped a double to left which normally would’ve scored a run but the slow-footed McCann could only make it to third base.

At that point, Darvish was done. Roberts came out and called in Kenta Maeda, who got Carlos Correa to fly out to right field to end the inning. Prior to Friday’s start, Darvish’s shortest start was three innings against the Padres on September 2 earlier this year.

The 10 balls put in play by the Astros that inning averaged 97 MPH off the bat. Six of them reached triple digits. Another one came up just shy as Gonzalez’s single was measured at 99.4 MPH.

Rough start for the Dodgers, but there’s plenty of game left. We’ve seen some impressive comebacks this postseason, including in the World Series, so this one is far from over.

Follow @Baer_Bill