Anthony Rizzo wins the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been named the winner of the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat reports. The Roberto Clemente Award, voted on by fans and members of the media, is an annual award given to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.”

Rizzo is the third member of the Cubs to win the award, joining Sammy Sosa (1998) and Rick Sutcliffe (1987). Last year’s winner was Curtis Granderson, then an outfielder for the Mets.

Rizzo’s charity, the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, tweeted a photo of the award:

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation raises money for cancer research and provides support to children and their families dealing with cancer. Rizzo himself is a cancer survivor as he was diagnosed with limited stage classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2008. He underwent chemotherapy for six months and has since become one of baseball’s best players.

