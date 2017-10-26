What are Yankees thinking letting Joe Girardi go?

By Craig CalcaterraOct 26, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
When I heard the news that the Yankees decided against bringing Joe Girardi back in 2018, my first reaction was to scoff. Upon about ten minutes of reflection, however, I’m open to the argument — not yet established, but certainly possible — that it’s the right move. The fact that it can go either way says a lot about both Joe Girardi and about the current state of the New York Yankees.

Let’s be perfectly clear about one thing at the outset: Joe Girardi is a better manager than he was ever given credit for. He was often taken for granted and just as often disparaged because people have it in their heads that anyone can manage the Yankees. They’re rich! They’re laden with stars! If you don’t win the World Series with these guys every year you’re a failure and, heck, Girardi missed the playoffs with them four times!

This is nonsense, of course. The Yankees financial advantage is undeniable, but the money deployed by the Yankees front office has been suboptimal for years. Certainly during most of Girardi’s tenure when, just as often as not, he was forced to play past-their-prime veterans as opposed to genuine stars. You try managing a team with the corpses of Brian Roberts, Vernon Wells, and Lyle Overbay decomposing on your roster and the nearly-as-dead husks of Derek Jeter and Mark Teixeira expected to lead your offensive attack. Until very recently he had no young blood to make up for those old bones, and it hamstrung the Yankees.

But it never hamstrung them so much that they could not compete. Indeed, the Yankees, while not always great under Girardi, were always respectable and often competitive. Many of these Yankees team were seemingly magicked into competitiveness due to Girardi himself. In large part because he was excellent at managing a bullpen. In large part because he was always able to, somehow, keep things running on an even keel despite the fact that P.R. storms always seemed to rage right outside the clubhouse door. Do you think just anyone could handle the insane drama surrounding the A-Rod era Yankees? I seriously doubt it.

A non-playoff Yankees team actually provided a good example of what Girardi brought to the table.

In mid-2016 the Yankees were a fourth place team, hovering around .500 with seemingly little upside. That trade deadline they sold off the two best relievers in the game in Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman, put a couple of famous veterans out to pasture in Mark Teixeira and Alex Rodriguez and called up a bunch of rookies. By all rights they should’ve tanked from then on like most other teams who do that sort of thing do.

Except they didn’t. They remained in fourth place, but they improved that record to a few more games above .500 and were in the thick of the Wild Card race until late in the season. Some of that was because of the better-than-expected performance of those rookies. Some of it was sheer chance. Some of it was just plugging holes and balancing bullpen roles and not having half the roster check out mentally to go fishing once they had a totally plausible excuse to do so in the form of the trade deadline selloff.

In most cases that sort of performance (i.e. doing better than expected given limited resources) is considered to be the work of the manager and the manager is normally praised. Joe Girardi, however, never got that kind of benefit of the doubt. He got mocked for using a binder.

Girardi may have averaged over 90 wins a year with the Yankees and may have won a World Championship, but was never given his due, locally or nationally. And, as the Yankees embark on a search for a new manager, it’s fair to say that it’ll be much easier for them to pick a manager worse than Joe Girardi than to find one his equal, let alone better.

Of course, there’s another side to this too. One that should make people keep their powder dry and to not fire on the Yankees for letting Girardi go, at least until we learn more about what was going on behind the scenes.

While Girardi spent most of his time in New York managing veteran-laden teams, the current New York Yankees squad is something else entirely. For the first time since the mid-90s they’re led by young stars in Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez. Luis Severino and Greg Bird. There are more stars just over the horizon, waiting to be called up. It’s possible, is it not, that while Joe Girardi has done a fine job with the Yankees over the past decade, that he is not the right guy to take this Yankees squad to the next level?

When I ask myself that question, I remember the little dustup with Greg Bird earlier this season, in which Yankees sources were questioning his commitment despite the fact that he was suffering from injuries. Girardi was absent from that story, but where did he fall in the dispute? I remember Gary Sanchez catching hell for his defense and Girardi going with Austin Romine behind the plate in a playoff game despite the fact that Romine is not a good defensive catcher himself (indeed, Romine made a defensive miscue in that game). Many had conflicting views on all of that, but do Bird and Sanchez believe their manager had their backs? Do Judge and Severnio think Girardi is the best guy for the job?

I honestly don’t know the answers to those questions, but they’re good questions which I presume people who cover the Yankees will report on over the winter. Rookies should not be in the business of choosing their own manager, of course, but a ball club has a duty to put a manager in charge who will get the most out of the most important players on the roster. At this juncture, that may or may not be Joe Girardi. In 1996 it proven not to be Buck Showalter in a similar situation, which was no knock on Buck Showalter.

All of which is to say that I can see both sides of this. I can see this as a big mistake by the Yankees because getting rid of an excellent manager is not the sort of thing that usually leads to success. At the same time, there is always the possibility of greater success when the right manager is paired with the right roster.

The Yankees won championships after getting rid of Miller Huggins, Joe McCarthy, Casey Stengel, Billy Martin, Buck Showalter and Joe Torre. They can easily win one without Joe Girardi too. With the current makeup of the Yankees roster, it’s quite possible that it may be easier for them to do it with someone new.

Steve Garvey blames “millennial baseball” for Game 2 of World Series

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 26, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT
Game 2 of the World Series was a back-and-forth affair that featured a lot of dingers. It was a really fun game to watch, especially if you’re an Astros fan or someone without a horse in the race.

Longtime Dodger first baseman Steve Garvey, however, didn’t think so. He talked derisively about the game, calling it “millennial baseball.” SB Nation’s Ryan Walton has video:

Garvey said, “Still we’ve only had one run scored that was manufactured. It’s millennial. This is millennial baseball right now. You get up, you take a big swing, you strike out. You don’t try to get the runners over very often. Nobody bunts. Nobody hit-and-runs. We’re a team that has to get guys on and we got five hits. I mean, six runs and five hits is what you call efficiency, except if you lose.”

Garvey, of course, found success as a first baseman between the mid-1970’s and the mid-1980’s by having a high rate of contact. His career-high in strikeouts was 90 in 1977, a total that 20 different hitters reached by the All-Star break this year. He hit 25 or more home runs just three times in 19 seasons, but he won an NL MVP Award once in ’74 and was a runner-up in ’78. The game was different then and it’s different now. It’s not objectively better or worse now. How you enjoy it as a fan is usually tied to which era of baseball you grew up with.

All this being said, Garvey’s complaints don’t have merit. He wanted small ball, but there wasn’t really a chance to play small ball on Wednesday night in Game 2. Here were the Dodgers’ opportunities:

  • 4th inning: Chris Taylor led off with a walk. Corey Seager, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger were behind him. Do you bunt with Seager, who hit .295 during the regular season? Do you hit-and-run with Seager and risk a line drive double play? Seager had the eighth-highest line drive percentage in the regular season at 24.8 percent.
  • 6th inning: Taylor walked again, this time with two outs. Justin Verlander attempted to keep Taylor close with three pickoff attempts. Seager then hit a two-run home run on a 1-2 count.
  • 7th inning: Cody Bellinger reached on a throwing error by third baseman Alex Bregman. After going ahead of Yasiel Puig 0-2 and throwing a couple of pickoff throws to first base, Will Harris spiked a curve in the dirt that allowed Bellinger to move to second base. Puig then moved Bellinger to third base with a ground out. Just as good as a bunt as it was a productive out. What small ball do you play in this situation? Suicide squeeze with Joc Pederson, who hadn’t attempted a bunt at all in 2017? Runner on third, one out, you want a fly ball. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, the Astros’ reliever who specializes in strikeouts got both hitters to strike out and the inning ended without any runs scored.
  • 10th inning: Logan Forsythe drew a two-out walk. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch from Ken Giles, then scored on Enrique Hernandez‘s single to right field. Not sure how you can improve on that with more small ball.

The Dodgers hit four solo home runs, three of which came with two outs. They would’ve preferred to have had runners on for those dingers, but they didn’t because the Astros’ pitchers are good. If Garvey has an issue with home runs in general, he may want to take that up with commissioner Rob Manfred over the allegedly “juiced” baseballs.

Whenever someone describes something as “millennial,” it’s always a pejorative. For example, boomers complain about millennials always being on phones even though many jobs require people to utilize their phone in some way, like responding to emails or taking phone calls. It’s “millennial” to live with your parents despite your parents’ generation destroying the economy with deregulation, and the cost of going to college has skyrocketed. It’s “millennial” to not go out on the weekends even though going out requires money and wages have stagnated, failing to keep up with the cost of living.

In other words, calling something “millennial” is a way for an older person to dismiss someone or something without putting in any effort to understand why that someone or something is the way it is. Garvey doesn’t care to understand why baseball is played the way it is now, so he’ll just blame millennials for it instead. They’re always a good scapegoat.