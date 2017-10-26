Tigers to hire Chris Bosio as new pitching coach

The Tigers are expected to announce Chris Bosio as the new pitching coach, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ron Gardenhire was recently hired as the manager and some changes in the coaching staff were expected. Rich Dubee had been the pitching coach for the last two years but will not return in that role.

Bosio was the Cubs’ pitching coach since 2012, but was fired on Monday. Manager Joe Maddon reportedly grew displeased with him. Some credit Bosio with Jake Arrieta‘s emergence into an ace as well as having a hand in the development of Kyle Hendricks.

