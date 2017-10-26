Getty Images

The Astros and Dodgers combined for eight home runs in Game 2 of the World Series

By Ashley VarelaOct 26, 2017, 2:15 AM EDT
Game 2 of the World Series was precisely the kind of game that the phrase “it ain’t over till it’s over” was invented to describe. Corey Seager hit one out in the sixth inning, and we thought it was over; Marwin Gonzalez responded with a go-ahead homer in the ninth, then Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa took the lead with back-to-back bombs, and we thought it was finished; Yasiel Puig belted another one in the 10th, then tied the game with Enrique Hernandez‘s RBI single and nope, wouldn’t you know it, George Springer still had another dinger up his sleeve.

The Astros’ and Dodgers’ combined efforts pushed the final count to eight home runs. They made the win probability chart look like a pathological liar trying desperately to bluff his way through a lie detector test. Prior to Wednesday’s insane finish, no World Series competitors had ever combined for as many as eight home runs in a single game, and no regular season or postseason teams featured five homers in extra innings, either.

Granted, not all home runs are created equal, even in a playoff game as nuts as this one. Here are the three home runs that helped changed the momentum during the Astros’ eventual 7-6 win:

1. Corey Seager’s two-run shot in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers weren’t going to win this game on pitching alone. Rich Hill was only good for four innings and the club’s rock-solid bullpen finally started to crumble against the Astros’ lineup. Their best hope for pulling off another win? Getting to Justin Verlander, which is just what Corey Seager did. He followed Joc Pederson‘s fifth-inning homer (a gravity-defying knock that only clears the wall 16% of the time, per Statcast) with a 383-foot blast in the sixth inning, providing the Dodgers with a much-needed one-run lead.

2. Marwin Gonzalez’s game-tying 398-footer in the ninth.

Kenley Jansen was three outs away from a 2-0 lead in the World Series when Marwin Gonzalez approached the plate. Three more outs, and the Dodgers would have preserved their winning streak at Dodger Stadium this postseason. Three more outs, and the Dodgers would be halfway to their second World Series sweep, denying the Astros yet another chance to clinch their first Fall Classic game.

Gonzalez put all of those thoughts to bed when he spotted an 0-2 cutter hanging out in the middle of the strike zone. He punched it nearly 400 feet to center field to tie the game and, thanks to a shutdown inning from Ken Giles, send it to extras.

Per Baseball Reference, he’s just the 10th player to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning — and the first visiting player to do so in 42 years.

3. George Springer’s go-ahead solo homer in the 11th.

George Springer hit the home run that won it all, but there were so many other interesting, heart-stopping home runs between the ninth and 11th innings. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa regained the lead in the 10th after becoming the first World Series players to club back-to-back dingers. Yasiel Puig manufactured his second postseason home run off of Giles and carefully laid his bat on the ground before jogging around the bases. Even Charlie Culberson gave the Dodgers some last-minute hope with his solo home run in the 11th.

And then there was Springer, whose two-run, 389-foot homer off of Brandon McCarthy was arguably one of the most important home runs in franchise history. It didn’t matter (much) that he struck out four times in Game 1. It didn’t matter that his head was cut off due to some oddly-placed in-game advertisement. From now on, he’ll be known as the guy who clinched the Astros’ first World Series win — and regardless of how the rest of this series shakes out, that’s a pretty good thing to be remembered for.

Keep in mind, we’re only through the first two games of the World Series and we’ve already been treated to a 2.5-hour pitcher’s duel and an 11-inning slugfest. With the series headed back to Houston for Games 3 through 5, who knows what else lies in store.

Astros take first World Series win with a wild 7-6 comeback in Game 2

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaOct 26, 2017, 12:41 AM EDT
The Astros don’t have a guaranteed championship title yet, but you can’t say they’re never won a World Series game. Marwin Gonzalez sparked a stunning rally in the ninth inning of Game 2 on Wednesday, going deep against the Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen before George Springer cemented the 7-6 win with his second postseason home run in the 11th.

With Verlander on the mound, the Dodgers knew this was going to be a tough one to win, even with the benefit of home-field advantage. They were stifled through 4 2/3 no-hit innings as Verlander fried the strike zone with 42 strikes, whiffing five of 10 batters before Joc Pederson broke up his bid with a game-tying two-out home run in the fifth.

That wasn’t enough for the Dodgers, who returned in the sixth with Corey Seager’s two-run, 383-foot blast. (No one, it should be noted, was more thrilled by this than Clayton Kershaw.) Verlander hadn’t given up more than a double since Game 4 of the ALDS, when Andrew Benintendi scored a fifth-inning solo shot in an eventual 5-4 loss to the Astros.

The home runs could not have been more timely. Rich Hill struggled to replicate the same kind of dominance that powered Clayton Kershaw’s Game 1 win on Tuesday. He started the game with a seven-pitch walk to George Springer and worked into a jam in the third inning, issuing base hits to Josh Reddick and George Springer before Alex Bregman plated a run on a line drive to left field. The fourth inning was another mixed bag; the Astros put a runner in scoring position thanks to a pair of walks from Hill and a passed ball by Austin Barnes, but the southpaw shut down their rally with a pair of three-pitch strikeouts to Gonzalez and Verlander.

It wasn’t enough to hold the Astros back forever, though. Hill made his exit after four innings, leaving the remaining five innings to the bullpen. Kenta Maeda, Tony Watson, Ross Stripling and Brandon Morrow combined for a scoreless fifth, sixth and seventh, but just as they were preparing to wind down and clinch the win, Houston caught another break in the eighth. Bregman lined a double into the right field corner that just tipped off the edge of Yasiel Puig‘s glove, causing Puig to chuck his glove at the warning track in frustration.

Kenley Jansen promptly replaced Morrow, but Altuve’s groundout moved Bregman to third base and Correa’s RBI single plated another run. It was the first run the bullpen had given up in an MLB-record 28 postseason innings and the first Jansen had given up all month. In the ninth, Gonzalez did one better, mashing a 398-foot home run to tie the game.

The real kicker came in extras. Altuve wasted no time putting up his first World Series home run to take the lead in the top of the 10th, while Correa provided the exclamation point to the Astros’ rally with his own 427-foot blast, marking the first back-to-back extra-inning homers in World Series history.

The Dodgers retaliated with Puig’s solo home run in the bottom of the inning, tying the game up again with Enrique Hernandez‘s two-out RBI single. In the 11th, with Dave Roberts fresh out of relievers not named Brandon McCarthy, George Springer returned for the go-ahead home run. One Charlie Culberson home run and Chris Devenski game-ending strikeout later, the Astros secured the long-awaited conclusion to their four-hour, 19-minute contest.

The series is headed back to Houston on Friday, where Yu Darvish will attempt to regain the lead against Lance McCullers. The Astros, unlike their World Series rivals, have yet to lose at home this October. Game time is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET; luckily for all those in attendance, the forecast is much more temperate.