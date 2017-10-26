Reds claim Micah Johnson off waivers from the Braves

The Reds announced on Thursday that the club claimed 2B/OF Micah Johnson off waivers from the Braves.
Johnson, 26, spent most of his 2017 season with Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .289/.377/.400 in 155 plate appearances. He wasn’t able to find that same success in his brief stint in the majors. Across 18 games and 11 plate appearances in the bigs, Johnson hit .200 with only two singles and no extra-base hits.
Johnson was once a highly regarded prospect with the White Sox. He’s been involved in two trades already: he went to the Dodgers in the three-team trade that also involved the Reds; and he went from the Dodgers to the Braves this past January for a bag of baseballs. The Reds will be the latest to try to fashion him into a capable major leaguer.
The Brewers announced on Thursday that the club agreed to a one-year contract with utilityman Eric Sogard. The deal is worth $2.4 million and Sogard can earn an additional $650,000 in incentives, per Chris Cotillo of SB Nation. He would have been eligible for free agency after the conclusion of the World Series.
Sogard, 31, missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury and had to settle for a minor league deal with the Brewers last December. In 249 plate appearances spanning 94 games, Sogard hit .273/.393/.378. He logged most of his time at second base, but also played shortstop, third base, and left field.
In the Brewers’ press release, GM David Stearns said, “Eric brings to the team a veteran presence who possesses the ability to play multiple positions and reach base at a high rate. We are pleased to welcome Eric and his family back to Milwaukee for the 2018 season.”