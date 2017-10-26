Reds claim Micah Johnson off waivers from the Braves

The Reds announced on Thursday that the club claimed 2B/OF Micah Johnson off waivers from the Braves.

Johnson, 26, spent most of his 2017 season with Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .289/.377/.400 in 155 plate appearances. He wasn’t able to find that same success in his brief stint in the majors. Across 18 games and 11 plate appearances in the bigs, Johnson hit .200 with only two singles and no extra-base hits.

Johnson was once a highly regarded prospect with the White Sox. He’s been involved in two trades already: he went to the Dodgers in the three-team trade that also involved the Reds; and he went from the Dodgers to the Braves this past January for a bag of baseballs. The Reds will be the latest to try to fashion him into a capable major leaguer.

