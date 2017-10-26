Indians hire Carl Willis as their new pitching coach

David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago reports that Joe Girardi will not return as manager of the New York Yankees next season. After the initial report, Girardi himself issued a statement saying “With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” making it clear that it was the Yankees’ call, not his own.

Girardi, whose contract is expiring, met with the Yankees yesterday to discuss his future with the club. There was considerable speculation about him both staying or going, but nothing concrete before now. Some suggested that it was contingent upon how much money Girardi, who made $4 million this year, sought in a new deal. Others speculated that the front office had soured on Girardi, with some tactical mistakes he made in the postseason serving as the final straw. Based on Girardi’s statement, it would seem that it’s up to the Yankees to say what really happened.

Girardi leaves New York with a record of 910-710. He won a World Series ring in 2009, won three AL East titles and made the playoffs six times in ten seasons at the helm.

The Yankees first managerial search since the end of the 2007 season will now begin.

Follow @craigcalcaterra