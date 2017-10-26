Getty Images

Dallas Keuchel: “Obviously, the balls are juiced . . . I think they’re juiced 100%”

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel was obviously thrilled with his team’s victory last night. A victory made possible by three extra innings homers from his teammates and eight home runs from both teams in all.

But however happy he was with the result, he doesn’t think all of those bombs were mere happenstance. No, Keuchel sounds pretty convinced that the balls have been altered by Major League Baseball with the specific intention of creating exciting, dinger-filled games. Here he is after last night’s win:

“Obviously, the balls are juiced. I think they’re juiced 100%. But it is what it is. I’m just glad we came out on top . . . There are really powerful guys in this league, and they’re going to get theirs. But where you can tell a difference is the mid-range guy who’s hitting 20-plus home runs now. That doesn’t happen. That’s not supposed to happen . . . That’s what Major League Baseball wants. They want that exciting two home-run lead, and then they [the Dodgers] come back and hit another home run, and everybody’s still watching. That’s what they want. That’s what they’re getting.’’

Major League Baseball set — shattered, really — the record for most home runs this year, with 6,105 bombs being hit in the regular season. That was more than 400 more than the previous record. As Keuchel suggests, it’s not a matter of some muscle-bound freaks entering the game and breaking records. While a couple of guys hit 50 homers in 2017, the increase was an across-the-board affair, with many, many guys hitting, say, 20-25 homers in ways that players of their stature didn’t do in years past.

What’s more, the spike in homers in Major League Baseball was not a gradual thing. It began suddenly, in the middle of the 2015 season. This past summer there were two studies released in the month of June which suggest that the sudden spike in home runs was due to alterations in the construction of the baseball, possibly inadvertent, giving it slightly lower seams which enabled the ball to fly as many as 15-20 feet farther than on similar hits in the past. Major League Baseball denied that the ball is different, but as I noted in July, MLB’s denials were disingenuous and not convincing. At the same time, the studies which suggested a different baseball were not so robust and did not cover so large or necessarily a truly representative sample size of balls, so it’s hard to draw anything conclusive from them either.

To be sure, some of the homers hit last night were not moon shots. Joc Pederson‘s fifth inning homer was a bloop, really, Corey Seager‘s only went 383 feet and George Springer‘s game-clincher traveled only 389. If they flew 15-20 fewer feet like they might have in 2013, they’d be outs.

At the same time, it was a hot, dry night, and when it’s hot and dry in Los Angeles — usually during day games — the ball can fly out of that place. The absence of that typical southern California marine layer makes it a different park. Likewise, Both the Dodgers and Astros are run by analytically-bent front offices, who have no doubt preached the gospel of uppercut swings that are all the rage these days. It’s also worth noting that pitchers are always going to think that the deck is stacked against them. Indeed, Keuchel is certainly not the only one who has said he thinks the ball is juiced. Many pitchers have, in fact, claimed that the ball has been altered to create more homers. Some may truly believe it. Others could, quite possibly, just be looking for an excuse.

Still, you have to wonder. You have to wonder if Major League Baseball didn’t take a glance at the NBA’s three-point revolution and envision, as Keuchel suggests, a means of making games more exciting via quick strike offenses. You have to wonder if it looked at the sharp decline in offense in the years preceding the home run spike that began in the second half of the 2015 season and said “I wonder if we can do anything about it?” League spokesmen will deny it, of course. And as I said back in July, it’s quite possible that this is all a happy accident.

It doesn’t sound like Dallas Keuchel believes it’s an accident, though. I imagine he’s not alone in this regard.

Game 2 of the World Series was precisely the kind of game that the phrase “it ain’t over till it’s over” was invented to describe. Corey Seager hit one out in the sixth inning, and we thought it was over; Marwin Gonzalez responded with a go-ahead homer in the ninth, then Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa took the lead with back-to-back bombs, and we thought it was finished; Yasiel Puig belted another one in the 10th, then tied the game with Enrique Hernandez‘s RBI single and nope, wouldn’t you know it, George Springer still had another dinger up his sleeve.

The Astros’ and Dodgers’ combined efforts pushed the final count to eight home runs. They made the win probability chart look like a pathological liar trying desperately to bluff his way through a lie detector test. Prior to Wednesday’s insane finish, no World Series competitors had ever combined for as many as eight home runs in a single game, and no regular season or postseason teams featured five homers in extra innings, either.

Granted, not all home runs are created equal, even in a playoff game as nuts as this one. Here are the three home runs that helped changed the momentum during the Astros’ eventual 7-6 win:

1. Corey Seager’s two-run shot in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers weren’t going to win this game on pitching alone. Rich Hill was only good for four innings and the club’s rock-solid bullpen finally started to crumble against the Astros’ lineup. Their best hope for pulling off another win? Getting to Justin Verlander, which is just what Corey Seager did. He followed Joc Pederson‘s fifth-inning homer (a gravity-defying knock that only clears the wall 16% of the time, per Statcast) with a 383-foot blast in the sixth inning, providing the Dodgers with a much-needed one-run lead.

2. Marwin Gonzalez’s game-tying 398-footer in the ninth.

Kenley Jansen was three outs away from a 2-0 lead in the World Series when Marwin Gonzalez approached the plate. Three more outs, and the Dodgers would have preserved their winning streak at Dodger Stadium this postseason. Three more outs, and the Dodgers would be halfway to their second World Series sweep, denying the Astros yet another chance to clinch their first Fall Classic game.

Gonzalez put all of those thoughts to bed when he spotted an 0-2 cutter hanging out in the middle of the strike zone. He punched it nearly 400 feet to center field to tie the game and, thanks to a shutdown inning from Ken Giles, send it to extras.

Per Baseball Reference, he’s just the 10th player to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning — and the first visiting player to do so in 42 years.

3. George Springer’s go-ahead solo homer in the 11th.

George Springer hit the home run that won it all, but there were so many other interesting, heart-stopping home runs between the ninth and 11th innings. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa regained the lead in the 10th after becoming the first World Series players to club back-to-back dingers. Yasiel Puig manufactured his second postseason home run off of Giles and carefully laid his bat on the ground before jogging around the bases. Even Charlie Culberson gave the Dodgers some last-minute hope with his solo home run in the 11th.

And then there was Springer, whose two-run, 389-foot homer off of Brandon McCarthy was arguably one of the most important home runs in franchise history. It didn’t matter (much) that he struck out four times in Game 1. It didn’t matter that his head was cut off due to some oddly-placed in-game advertisement. From now on, he’ll be known as the guy who clinched the Astros’ first World Series win — and regardless of how the rest of this series shakes out, that’s a pretty good thing to be remembered for.

Keep in mind, we’re only through the first two games of the World Series and we’ve already been treated to a 2.5-hour pitcher’s duel and an 11-inning slugfest. With the series headed back to Houston for Games 3 through 5, who knows what else lies in store.