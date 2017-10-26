Cardinals hire Mike Maddux to be their pitching coach

Mike Maddux was the Washington Nationals pitching coach under Dusty Baker. He was not himself let go when Baker was fired, but he was not under contract either. You snooze you lose, so the St. Louis Cardinals have swooped in to get one of the most respecting pitching coaches in the game. The report comes from Ken Rosenthal.
St. Louis fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist at the end of the 2017 regular season, so Maddux steps in.
Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for each position in each league for the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards. Here they are:
The first thing that stands out to me is Zobrist as a finalist for second base. He played there more than any other position, sure, but he only logged 541 2/3 defensive innings there total this season. Comparatively, Gordon logged 1,293 1/3 innings and LeMahieu 1,302. Of course, this reminds me of when Rafael Palmeiro won a Gold Glove at first base in 1999 when he played 128 games as a DH and only 28 games (246 1/3 innings) as a first baseman.
If you’re wondering why Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier wasn’t listed, it’s because he wasn’t eligible, as Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay times points out. Kiermaier played in 98 games and accrued 829 2/3 defensive innings. To be eligible, an outfielder must have played for at least 698 innings through his team’s 138th game. Kiermaier missed time between June 9 and August 17, his team’s 63-123 games.
It was surprising to see Jose Iglesias omitted from shortstops on the American League side. I don’t think he would’ve won over Simmons, but he’s more deserving of a top-three mention than Andrus in my opinion.
As a Phillies fan, I was happy to see Galvis get a nod, though Baseball Reference’s defensive metrics weren’t kind to him. It’s been a treat to watch him 162 games a year. He most likely opens next season up in a different uniform. Some day, though, he’ll win a Gold Glove, even if it’s not this year.
Gold Glove winners will be announced on ESPN on November 7. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award will be presented on November 10.