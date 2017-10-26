Brewers sign Chase Anderson to a two-year extension

The other day it was reported that Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, unavailable to the team because of injury and off the postseason roster, was spending the World Series on a European vacation. He had the blessing of his front office and from his teammates so it wasn’t the biggest deal in the world, but it did, understandably, raise some eyebrows.

Gonzalez, however, made his way back to Los Angeles at some point and was on the field before last night’s Game 2. Whether it was always planned this way or whether he changed his plans because of the media attention attracted by his absence is unknown, but there he was in all of his Dodger blue:

Adrian Gonzalez is on the field with the Dodgers today. pic.twitter.com/ExjveOpKzG — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 25, 2017

Most people don’t really care too much about this as Gonzalez has not been a factor in the Dodgers success all year due to his time on the DL and thus is not a factor in a World Series filled with storylines and stars. Boston sports writers sure cared, though. Here’s sports radio yakker Tony Massarotti after it was reported that Gonzalez was in Europe:

Dodgers are in the World Series … and Adrian Gonzalez went to Europe. Isn't that exactly who he is? — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) October 24, 2017

Not that Gonzalez can win with the Boston media contingent. Here’s Spink Award-winning columnist Dan Shaughnessy, offering some incisive analysis early this morning criticizing Gonzalez for returning:

Never underestimate The Cooler. Dodgers were 8-1 in postseason, They were 98-0 when leading after eight. Gonzo shows up and this happens. — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) October 26, 2017

That’s right, folks: Adrian Gonzalez is why the Dodgers lost last night.

All of this is inspired, of course, by the fact that the Red Sox underachieved during his two season stint in Boston. And, I presume, because he didn’t give these guys a lot of great quotes, which is an even greater sin in their eyes. Once a certain brand of Boston media personality decides that you’re worthy of criticism, you’re always worthy of that same criticism, even years later. Unless you’re John Lackey, of course, in which case you get a strange new respect years later, but we’ll leave that go.

In any event, there is some good advice to be found in the example of these guys. Hold on to what you love. Hold on to it tightly, the way that a Boston sportswriter holds on to a five-year-old grudge. Never let go of your passion. Let it fuel you with its hot fire no matter how cold it gets outside.

