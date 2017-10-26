Getty Images

A.J. Hinch denies report of involvement in hotel bar altercation

By Bill BaerOct 26, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT
Update #2 (7:03 PM ET): Hinch denies the report from TMZ.

Update (6:11 PM ET): Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds some additional information:

TMZ Sports is reporting that Astros manager A.J. Hinch was involved in a heated bar altercation following his team’s loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

As TMZ tells it, Hinch was at the bar in his Pasadena hotel on Tuesday night having some drinks. Some patrons came in and started criticizing the Astros, which caused Hinch to snap. He allegedly yelled and cursed at the fans. According to a witness, the incident turned physical and the cops had to be called to intervene.

TMZ spoke to the Pasadena Police Department, who said they responded at 10:30 PM to help hotel security “keep the peace.” They described the incident as involving “team management” of the Houston Astros. No arrests were made and no report was taken. Hinch can still face punishment from Major League Baseball or the Astros, though, but we’ll have to wait and see about that.

If the report is true, this isn’t a good look for Hinch. Thus far, he’s had a squeaky clean image as a manager.

Tigers to hire Chris Bosio as new pitching coach

By Bill BaerOct 26, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT
The Tigers are expected to announce Chris Bosio as the new pitching coach, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ron Gardenhire was recently hired as the manager and some changes in the coaching staff were expected. Rich Dubee had been the pitching coach for the last two years but will not return in that role.

Bosio was the Cubs’ pitching coach since 2012, but was fired on Monday. Manager Joe Maddon reportedly grew displeased with him. Some credit Bosio with Jake Arrieta‘s emergence into an ace as well as having a hand in the development of Kyle Hendricks.