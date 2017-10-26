A.J. Hinch denies report of involvement in hotel bar altercation

Update #2 (7:03 PM ET): Hinch denies the report from TMZ.

A.J. Hinch on TMZ report: "There was no altercation. It's a shame I get asked about fabrications and nonsense." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 26, 2017

Update (6:11 PM ET): Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds some additional information:

1/Person who spoke to Hinch about TMZ report of bar altercation in LA after G1 said: No altercation. Rude people at bar cursing and being — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 26, 2017

2/disrespectful to women in #Astros party Astros security called cops because there were also threats After screamers were removed from bar — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 26, 2017

TMZ Sports is reporting that Astros manager A.J. Hinch was involved in a heated bar altercation following his team’s loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

As TMZ tells it, Hinch was at the bar in his Pasadena hotel on Tuesday night having some drinks. Some patrons came in and started criticizing the Astros, which caused Hinch to snap. He allegedly yelled and cursed at the fans. According to a witness, the incident turned physical and the cops had to be called to intervene.

TMZ spoke to the Pasadena Police Department, who said they responded at 10:30 PM to help hotel security “keep the peace.” They described the incident as involving “team management” of the Houston Astros. No arrests were made and no report was taken. Hinch can still face punishment from Major League Baseball or the Astros, though, but we’ll have to wait and see about that.

If the report is true, this isn’t a good look for Hinch. Thus far, he’s had a squeaky clean image as a manager.

