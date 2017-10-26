2017 Gold Glove Award finalists announced

Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for each position in each league for the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards. Here they are:

Pitchers

Catchers

First basemen

Second basemen

Third basemen

Shortstops

Left fielders

Center fielders

Right fielders

The first thing that stands out to me is Zobrist as a finalist for second base. He played there more than any other position, sure, but he only logged 541 2/3 defensive innings there total this season. Comparatively, Gordon logged 1,293 1/3 innings and LeMahieu 1,302. Of course, this reminds me of when Rafael Palmeiro won a Gold Glove at first base in 1999 when he played 128 games as a DH and only 28 games (246 1/3 innings) as a first baseman.

If you’re wondering why Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier wasn’t listed, it’s because he wasn’t eligible, as Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay times points out. Kiermaier played in 98 games and accrued 829 2/3 defensive innings. To be eligible, an outfielder must have played for at least 698 innings through his team’s 138th game. Kiermaier missed time between June 9 and August 17, his team’s 63-123 games.

It was surprising to see Jose Iglesias omitted from shortstops on the American League side. I don’t think he would’ve won over Simmons, but he’s more deserving of a top-three mention than Andrus in my opinion.

As a Phillies fan, I was happy to see Galvis get a nod, though Baseball Reference’s defensive metrics weren’t kind to him. It’s been a treat to watch him 162 games a year. He most likely opens next season up in a different uniform. Some day, though, he’ll win a Gold Glove, even if it’s not this year.

Gold Glove winners will be announced on ESPN on November 7. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award will be presented on November 10.

